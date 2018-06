The Telecoms.com Podcast: Corporate Haircuts

Scott, Jamie and Iain ponder the significance of haircuts at the top of the corporate food chain, with the luxuriantly coiffured Gavin Patterson reaching the end of his tenure at BT and the often mulleted Hans Vestberg set to take over at Verizon. Iain and Jamie then reminisce about some swanky lunches they both attended with Vodafone and Orange, and declare a winner. Scott finishes with a look at a cheeky move by Ofcom to give UK operators a financial haircut.

