|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Corporate Haircuts
6/13/2018
Scott, Jamie and Iain ponder the significance of haircuts at the top of the corporate food chain, with the luxuriantly coiffured Gavin Patterson reaching the end of his tenure at BT and the often mulleted Hans Vestberg set to take over at Verizon. Iain and Jamie then reminisce about some swanky lunches they both attended with Vodafone and Orange, and declare a winner. Scott finishes with a look at a cheeky move by Ofcom to give UK operators a financial haircut.
Download the audio of the full episode on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/corporate-haircuts and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Video Trailer: Heavy Reading Talk Digital Transformation - Videos Part 1 - Introducing the Third Way Part 2 - Leverage DNS for new Services Part 3 - Enhance the Subscriber Experience Part 4 - Better Communicate with Subscribers Blog - DNS: The "Third Way" to Digital Transformation Accelerating Digital Transformation for Service Providers: White Paper by Strategy Analytics Telecom Insider Talk Digital Transformation Trailer – Video Part 1 - Digital Transformation Imperative - Video Part 2 - DNS as a Path to Digital Transformation - Video Part 3 - Nominum Accelerates Digital Transformation -Video Part 4 - Use Case That Maximize Customer - Value Innovation in Communications Services: Breaking With the Past Without Waiting for the Future
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
September 26, 2018, Denver, Colorado
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
SlideshowsSlideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon Names Vestberg as New CEO Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/8/2018
AT&T Wins Big, Gets Bigger: Judge Approves AT&T-Time Warner Merger Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 6/12/2018
5G & Industrial Automation: Creating the Factory of the Future Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/11/2018
GitHub: Microsoft's $7.5B Cloud Super-Weapon Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/7/2018
ZTE Fined Another $1B in Rescue Deal With US Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
June 14, 2018
Road to 5G, Built on Fibre
June 19, 2018
Network Modernization With Source Packet Routing
June 27, 2018
The CIO's Guide to OnGo for Private Enterprise Networks
Animals with Phones
Unfortunately, We Have... Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Vodafone Spain Achieves Largest DOCSIS 3.1 Network Transformation in Europe
By David Lee for Huawei
Embracing the Intelligent Era With the Intent-Driven Network
By Kevin Hu, for Huawei
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei