& cplSiteName &

The Challenge & Opportunity for Mobile Services in Africa

Roz Roseboro
3/19/2018
50%
50%

The challenge and opportunity for mobile services in Africa With mature mobile markets well beyond saturation, and an increasing portion of emerging markets approaching it, Africa is considered by some to be the last frontier. There, population and economies are growing -- and with it, a growing middle class. The challenges of delivering mobile services in Africa have been well documented by numerous NGOs and country governments, but with more than 1 billion people, Africa represents an opportunity too large to ignore.

The demographic and infrastructure-related challenges in Africa can be daunting. Literacy rates are around 60% for adults, which limits the applicability of most online content. Even for those who are literate, content in local languages is often not available, and many applications may not be relevant to people living in rural areas. Sixty percent of the population in Africa resides in rural areas, where incomes are extremely low, making affordability of handsets and mobile service an enormous inhibitor. Electrical grids are often poorly maintained, and rural areas may lack electricity altogether. The uncertain electricity situation impacts not just how and where infrastructure can be deployed, but also how to power devices themselves.

Despite some recent turmoil, the long term demographic and economic trends in Africa are positive. The World Economic Forum expects both population and GDP for Africa to grow 3% over the next decade. Africa on the whole has very few fixed broadband connections, so efforts to increase access to the Internet will come from mobile services, especially in rural areas. According to Ovum Forecaster, mobile subscriber penetration in Africa was 81% at the end of 2017 and is expected to grow to 94% by the end of 2022. Most infrastructure to date has been focused on the urban areas of Africa, where the populations could more easily afford service and operators could see a decent return on investment. The business case is more challenging for rural areas, which is why so many countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Malawi, have enacted National Broadband Plans, often as part of a larger vision for ICT investment. Governments realize they must close the digital divide between urban and rural areas, and between Africa and the rest of the world. Indeed, the Africa Union Agenda 2063 cites ICT as one of the main pillars of transformation. In addition, lower cost smartphones are becoming more widely available, lowering the barriers to entry to a richer online experience for more price-sensitive subscribers. Operators can now leverage more advanced analytics to better understand their customers, lower acquisition costs, and offer more targeted services. Some are using partnerships with content owners to make limited access to select Web sites free to users. This helps to increase awareness, and get consumers accustomed to using phones for content and entertainment and not just for voice and SMS.

No one is blind to the challenges in delivering mobile services in Africa. However, the situation continues to improve, and there is optimism that there will be a multiplier effect as ICT becomes more accessible to greater numbers of people. Technology advancements are helping operators and their supplier make mobile service more affordable and ubiquitous in Africa, to the benefit of subscribers and the economy.

– Roz Roseboro, Senior Analyst, Heavy Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from News from Huawei
The good news is there are lots of interesting propositions.
Digital transformation will drive change across the telecom sector around the world.
For mobile operators, the struggle to provide adequate service indoors becomes a full-on battle as they ramp up 5G networks.
With growth in mature markets flat at best, many across the telecom ecosystem are looking to emerging markets to provide the next area of growth.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders recently visited the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC) where Cisco's Tetration application is providing data center analytics, simplifying SDN, helping with cloud migration and overseeing white-list security policy.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Trump Blocks Broadcom's Qualcomm Acquisition
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/12/2018
AT&T Likens DoJ Suit to Shaved Persian Cat
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/12/2018
Dell CTO: Public Cloud Is 'Way More Expensive Than Buying From Us'
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 3/19/2018
Rumor Mill: SoftBank Still Eyeing Charter
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/12/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives