& cplSiteName &

Telekom Austria Has $1B War Chest for Takeovers – Report

Iain Morris
4/9/2018
50%
50%

Telekom Austria has $1 billion available to spend on acquisitions in eastern Europe, CEO Alejandro Plater is reported to have told a press conference in Vienna earlier today.

Plater said that Telekom Austria's priority was to enter new markets in the region but that spending could also go on strengthening the business in existing markets such as Belarus, Croatia and Macedonia, according to Reuters.

Majority owned by Latin America's América Móvil, Telekom Austria Group serves nearly 21 million mobile subscribers and more than 6 million fixed-line customers across the market of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.

It reported revenues of €4.4 billion ($5.4 billion) in 2017, up 3% on sales in 2016, and made nearly €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) in earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), an increase of 2% on the 2016 figure.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

The operator has already been busy on the acquisition trail, picking up assets in several markets in 2016 and 2017. Acquisitions have included Belarusian fixed-line providers Atlant Telecom and Garant, as well as Croatia's Metronet, another fixed-line operator.

With the backing of América Móvil, Telekom Austria has emerged as one of the biggest power brokers in the region and appears to be on a solid financial footing.

Its net debt was just 1.7 times EBITDA at the end of last year. Most of Europe's former state-owned telecom monopolies report net-debt-to-EBITDA ratios of between 2 and 3.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Huawei Dwarfs Ericsson, Nokia on R&D Spend in 2017
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/3/2018
UK's £1.4B '5G' Auction Looks Bad for Industry
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/5/2018
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/6/2018
Trump Bashes Bezos's Baby, but US Government Is a 'Yooge' Amazon Customer
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 4/5/2018
Why Now Is the Best Time to Join WiC in Austin
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 4/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives