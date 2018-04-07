Tele2 Offers eSIM Option in Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- After a fruitful cooperation with Microsoft, Tele2 is proud to become the first Swedish operator to provide support for the new eSIM technology in Windows based devices. Laptops and tablets with eSIM will be able to connect to internet anywhere, without any additional hardware, directly via the Mobile Plans application preloaded in Windows 10.

Tele2 and Microsoft has cooperated intensively in order to develop everything necessary to offer the new technology. Starting now, laptops with the latest version of Windows 10 and an embedded SIM (eSIM) chip will be able to connect to Tele2’s net anywhere, at any time. The technology is expected to be included in most future laptops and tablets, with an increasing number launching during the second half of 2018.

“This is clearly the next step for a simpler and more connected life. eSIM makes it possible to connect your device to internet anywhere, without the hassle of having to bring additional equipment, tether using your mobile phone, or scout for a WiFi zone”, explains Joacim Rask, Head of Business Development at Tele2.

Long-term, eSIM may even abolish the need for physical SIM-cards completely. And although mobile phones, tablets and computers might seem like the obvious devices for this kind of technology, the possibilities are far from limited to the tools we share information with today.

”The kinds of devices with internet connection increase every day. We already see connected cars, glasses, and even dog collars, but nearly everything will be part of the future connected society. Tele2 plays a part in this evolution, as this eSIM cooperation with Microsoft clearly exemplifies, says Joacim Rask.

The range of laptops and tablets with eSIM chips is still limited on the Swedish market, but is expected to increase rapidly during the coming years. At the same time, Tele2 will continue to develop support for other kind of devices and technologies.

See the attached images for examples on how a consumer connects to Tele2 internet using eSIM via the Mobile Plans application preloaded in Windows 10.

Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO)