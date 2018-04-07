& cplSiteName &

Tele2 Offers eSIM Option in Sweden

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/4/2018
50%
50%

STOCKHOLM -- After a fruitful cooperation with Microsoft, Tele2 is proud to become the first Swedish operator to provide support for the new eSIM technology in Windows based devices. Laptops and tablets with eSIM will be able to connect to internet anywhere, without any additional hardware, directly via the Mobile Plans application preloaded in Windows 10.

Tele2 and Microsoft has cooperated intensively in order to develop everything necessary to offer the new technology. Starting now, laptops with the latest version of Windows 10 and an embedded SIM (eSIM) chip will be able to connect to Tele2’s net anywhere, at any time. The technology is expected to be included in most future laptops and tablets, with an increasing number launching during the second half of 2018.

“This is clearly the next step for a simpler and more connected life. eSIM makes it possible to connect your device to internet anywhere, without the hassle of having to bring additional equipment, tether using your mobile phone, or scout for a WiFi zone”, explains Joacim Rask, Head of Business Development at Tele2.

Long-term, eSIM may even abolish the need for physical SIM-cards completely. And although mobile phones, tablets and computers might seem like the obvious devices for this kind of technology, the possibilities are far from limited to the tools we share information with today.

”The kinds of devices with internet connection increase every day. We already see connected cars, glasses, and even dog collars, but nearly everything will be part of the future connected society. Tele2 plays a part in this evolution, as this eSIM cooperation with Microsoft clearly exemplifies, says Joacim Rask.

The range of laptops and tablets with eSIM chips is still limited on the Swedish market, but is expected to increase rapidly during the coming years. At the same time, Tele2 will continue to develop support for other kind of devices and technologies.

See the attached images for examples on how a consumer connects to Tele2 internet using eSIM via the Mobile Plans application preloaded in Windows 10.

Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Rubio Responds to Huawei 'Attack'
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/28/2018
Comcast Service Down – Just Start the Weekend Now
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/29/2018
GitLab Says Bye-Bye Microsoft, Moves to Google Cloud
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/27/2018
Verizon's Go90 Shakes Hands With Eternity
Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, 7/2/2018
Elisa Beats US, Asia to 5G Finnish Line
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/28/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives