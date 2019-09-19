& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile to Support Apple Card's 3% Daily Cash Via In-Store Purchases

9/19/2019

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is the only wireless provider to offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card. Starting Friday, September 20, all customers will receive 3% Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay at any T-Mobile store. Combine that with T-Mobile’s current offer — 50% off the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with 24 monthly bill credits and an eligible trade-in — and customers score serious savings on the latest and greatest. Plus, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the dual-camera iPhone 11, all tap into T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful signal, 600MHz, that gives customers better coverage and capacity than ever before in rural areas and buildings.

"We’re all about giving customers the best value in wireless, and we’re doing it again by offering 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "More options. More value. And cash back, including on Apple’s newest products. It’s just the Un-carrier way."

Apple Card, a new kind of credit card created by Apple and designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life. Customers will receive 2% Daily Cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay and 3% Daily Cash on all purchases made directly with Apple. Apple Card is extending 3% Daily Cash to more retailers and apps. Starting on Friday, September 20, any customer will receive 3% Daily Cash for all purchases, including the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the new Apple Watch Series 5 and the new seventh-generation iPad, as well as one-time bill payments when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay in T-Mobile stores. And this is just the beginning, as T-Mobile will bring Apple Pay to the T-Mobile app and t-mobile.com.

Customers can apply for Apple Card through the Wallet app on iPhone in minutes and start using it right away with Apple Pay in stores, in apps and on websites.

