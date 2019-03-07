Sprint MVNO I-Wireless Rebrands as Kroger Wireless

NEWPORT, Ky. -- i-wireless, LLC announces the launch of its new brand Kroger Wireless - introducing market-leading plans and wireless products in more than 2,200 select Kroger family of stores nationwide. Kroger Wireless airtime cards, no-contract phones, and a BYOP (bring-your-own-phone) SIM Kit are available for immediate purchase. Plus, in-store Kroger Wireless purchases earn 4X Fuel Points when shopping with a loyalty card. Service operates on the Nationwide Sprint Network.

"Sprint is excited to be the wireless network supporting the Kroger Wireless brand in one of the nation's largest retailers," said Scott Kalinoski, Vice President of Sprint Wholesale. "The introduction of Kroger Wireless is a great addition to our decades' long relationship with i-wireless as their nationwide wireless network provider."

Kroger Wireless offers a truly unlimited plan for only $45 a month, with plans starting as low as $25. All monthly plans include unlimited talk & text, plus data allotments for light to heavy data users. Currently, there are up to four Android phone models available in stores−from $39.99 (MSRP). Customers may also shop from a larger variety of phones at krogerwireless.com or activate their current eligible device by purchasing a BYOP SIM Kit.

"The Kroger Wireless product was created with the customer in mind," said John Willis, COO at i-wireless. "We believe our new product offers customers the best value in telecom and brings incremental savings to loyal Kroger shoppers."

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S)