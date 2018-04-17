& cplSiteName &

Spint & T-Mobile Talk M&A Again – Report

Dan Jones
4/10/2018
50%
50%

Sprint and T-Mobile have reportedly restarted merger talks just five months after they last abandoned the M&A negotiating table.

The Wall Street Journal reports that talks have been rekindled, citing people "familiar with the matter." The latest merger fell apart in November 2017, largely due to ego, according to sources, following a previous unsuccessful attempt in 2014. (See Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!))

If they were to finally get hitched, Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile US Inc. would have a combined subscriber base of 130 million and the largest spectrum portfolio of any operator in the US. If reported talks get beyond the negotiating phase this time, US regulators could well look to the operators to give up some spectrum and subscribers.

Is data center infrastructure ready for mobile edge computing, enterprise cloud, IoT, big data and 5G? Learn more about telco data center trends -- join us in Austin at the fifth annual Big Communications Event May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers!

A larger factor in any talks succeeding could revolve around which carrier would be in control of a combined entity, particularly as "egos clouded" (and eventually sunk) the previous round of talks. (See Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks.)

Light Reading has asked Sprint and T-Mobile for comment on the reported talks. "We have no comment," a Sprint spokeswoman said.

No word from T-Mobile yet.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
4/10/2018 | 2:07:28 PM
Downsized
Spint?
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading's recent Automation Everywhere conference provided invaluable guidance and insights for network operators figuring out their automation strategies.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
UK's £1.4B '5G' Auction Looks Bad for Industry
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/5/2018
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/6/2018
Trump Bashes Bezos's Baby, but US Government Is a 'Yooge' Amazon Customer
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 4/5/2018
8 Things We Didn't Know About Telecom Automation Until Last Week
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 4/10/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives