& cplSiteName &

Altice Hails French Recovery as Earnings Rise

Iain Morris
3/16/2018
50%
50%

Altice hailed signs of progress at its business in France following a recent group restructuring and greater focus on customer service, as it reported an earnings increase for 2017 on revenues that were about the same as in the previous year.

The service provider generated revenues of about €23.4 billion ($28.8 billion) across its various European and US operations and made around €9.39 billion ($11.57 billion) in adjusted EBITDA, up from €8.89 billion ($10.96 billion) in 2016.

Altice has struggled in France amid fierce competition from rivals Orange (NYSE: FTE), Bouygues Telecom and Iliad (Euronext: ILD). Rampant cost cutting was previously thought to have left Altice ill equipped to challenge those companies.

But Altice claimed to have added about 80,000 mobile contract customers in the final three months of 2017 -- a big improvement on net additions of 33,000 in the year-earlier period and the company's best performance in two years, it said.

Net additions in the fiber broadband market also reached their highest level in two years, rising to 69,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 54,000 in the year-earlier period.

Despite those improvements, Altice's overall consumer mobile business shrank by 247,000 customers in 2017, to just under 14.4 million subscribers. There was also shrinkage at the fixed-line business, which lost 170,000 customers in the year to finish it with just over 5.9 million subscribers.

A wave of acquisitions in the last couple of years has led to mounting debts at Altice and the company has been trying to dispose of assets to improve its balance sheet position.

Group net debts stood at more than €49 billion ($60.4 billion) in December 2017, more than five times the company's adjusted EBITDA for the entire year. The figure compares with net-debt-to-EBITDA ratios of between two and three for most large European operators and has left investors feeling nervous about Altice's financial wellbeing.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Seeking to reduce debts, Altice has already negotiated the sale of a telecom solution and data center business in Switzerland. It has also entered into talks with a company called Tofane Global about the sale of its international wholesale voice carrier business in France, Portugal and the Dominican Republic. (See Eurobites: Finnish State Takes 3.3% Stake in Nokia.)

Altice has now put its French and Portuguese towers up for sale and hopes to sign a deal in the first half of this year. The assets it is selling cover about 10,000 sites in France and 3,000 in Portugal and could attract a bid of about €3 billion ($3.7 billion), according to press reports, with American Tower and private equity firm KKR & Co identified as potential buyers.

The move comes after Altice decided to spin off its US business and restructure its European one at the start of this year. The restructuring, it is hoped, will help the respective businesses to focus more clearly on their different strategic objectives and lead to operational improvements. (See Altice Spins Off US Biz, Rejigs in Europe.)

The operational results from France, which accounts for about 46% of group sales, may offer some encouragement. Revenues continued to fall in the final quarter, dropping 4.5%, to about €2.7 billion ($3.3 billion), on a year-on-year basis. But adjusted EBITDA rose 2.2%, to nearly €1.1 billion ($1.4 billion).

Altice had previously updated on results at its large US business, where revenues in 2017 rose 3.2%, to about $9.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA was up 19.7%, to about $4.1 billion.

Shares in Altice were trading up 1.2% in Amsterdam at the time of publication, at €8.17 ($10.1), but have fallen sharply from a level of €21 ($25.9) this time last year amid concern about the company's debt position.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders recently visited the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC) where Cisco's Tetration application is providing data center analytics, simplifying SDN, helping with cloud migration and overseeing white-list security policy.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Last Look – CES 2018 Spectacular, in Photos
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Likens DoJ Suit to Shaved Persian Cat
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/12/2018
Trump Blocks Broadcom's Qualcomm Acquisition
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/12/2018
Eurobites: BT Hires Sherman as Strategy Tank
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/14/2018
Rumor Mill: SoftBank Still Eyeing Charter
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/12/2018
Move Over, 200G: How & Why We're Ready for the Rise of 400G
Helen Xenos, Senior Director, Portfolio Marketing, Ciena, 3/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives