Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Millicom unveils $3B capex plan; tower spinout on cards

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 2/15/2022
Comment (0)

Millicom, headquartered in Luxembourg, has recently underlined its commitment to expand in Central and Latin America (CALA).

As part of its new three-year strategic and financial plan, Millicom intends to splash out $3 billion over the next three years to expand its mobile and broadband networks in CALA.

The operator has already made a flurry of acquisitions in recent years to shore up its presence in Central America, including a blockbuster $2.2 billion cash deal signed off in November 2021 to take full control of Tigo Guatemala. It was the largest-ever foreign direct investment in the Central American country.

Millicom's three-year plan includes expanding its fixed broadband network to cover an additional 3 million households in Central and Latin America. (Source: Megapress/Alamy Stock Photo)
Millicom's three-year plan includes expanding its fixed broadband network to cover an additional 3 million households in Central and Latin America.
(Source: Megapress/Alamy Stock Photo)

"We're definitely the largest European and American investor in those markets," Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos told the Financial Times (paywall applies) ahead of the company's virtual investor day.

Ramos seemed to argue in the FT interview that Central America was underrated as an investment opportunity.

Scratch beneath the pejorative headlines of poverty, migration, and political instability indicted the CEO, and you'll find faster growing economies than the Latin American average.

An important engine of growth, he maintained, was record flows of dollar remittances helping to keep currencies stable.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Ramos is going all in on CALA, having said in 2021 the operator will exit Africa.

The three-year plan envisages expanding its fixed broadband network – mainly with FTTH – to cover an additional 3 million households. According to the FT report Millicom currently passes 12.4 million households.

The "medium term" aim – timeframes were not specified – is to hit the 20-million mark.

Millicom's website says it provides fixed and mobile services in Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Paraguay. Fixed-only services are available in Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

The big carveout

In an attempt to unlock more shareholder value, as a part of a broader structural reorganization, Millicom will spinout its tower assets (some 10,000 sites) in a bid to attract "growth capital" from new investors.

The spinout is expected within the next 12 to 18 months.

There's also a plan to carve out Tigo Money as part of the reorg within the same timeframe as the tower spinout.

According to Millicom, "Tigo Money has a unique opportunity to increase financial inclusion in Tigo's market while capturing a leading share of an estimated $14 billion total addressable fintech market opportunity."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE