MetTel announces Network Scout for real-time insight into enterprise LAN and WAN

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/11/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced the availability of its smart Network Scout service, which uses real-time network performance analytics via the cloud to ensure uninterrupted service and better network device performance.

In today's workplace, disruptions in IP voice, video and UC applications can have a drastic impact on productivity. Managing the increase in traffic with the prevalence of cloud and real-time apps can create unanticipated performance problems when latency, jitter, packet loss and other issues negatively affect the user experience. With early issue detection, MetTel Network Scout proactively alerts customers to circuit degradation or failure before an issue is experienced or reported.

"Until now, there hasn't been an easy way to monitor and analyze your network from an end user perspective, making issues difficult and time-consuming to troubleshoot and resolve," said Gary Gluzman, Executive Director of Product Development of MetTel. "Network Scout removes that burden by offering a real-time view into WAN and LAN, which leads to better network performance, increased productivity, an improved user experience and more robust reporting mechanisms."

Key benefits of Network Scout include:

  • Predictive Network Performance Monitoring: Ability to monitor your network in real-time, including updates on WAN/LAN up/down status, jitter, latency, packet loss, throughput, voice and video quality and Wi-Fi analytics. With early issue detection, Network Scout alerts MetTel customer to circuit degradation or failure before an issue is experienced or reported.

  • Robust Reporting: with LAN and Broadband circuit monitoring, get reports on the actual performance of your business applications and Wi-Fi performance.
  • Increased Productivity: With network performance visibility, you can increase productivity by reducing the likelihood and length of WAN outages that affect mission-critical apps.
  • Improved User Experience: With full visibility into your network's health, performance for real-time applications such as VoIP and video is assured, improving your end users' experience.
  • Path Discovery: Offers visibility into network topology using a probe in any remote location.
  • Cloud Monitoring: Cloud-hosted infrastructures send critical traffic beyond the network to gain visibility and proactively detect and troubleshoot cloud access problems.

MetTel currently offers two options for Network Scout hardware, the field-ready XRPi Probe, which is robust and fan-less, lightweight and highly portable suitable for LAN environment, or the IxProbe In-line Network Element, an inline probe for performance monitoring at the network edge, ideal for strategic locations in LAN or WAN where higher speeds up 1Gb are required.

MetTel

