Services

Mavenir introduces virtual cell site router

News Wire Feed

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today introduced its Virtual Cell Site Router (vCSR), an innovative solution that moves the cell-site routing functionality into a containerized virtual function inside the Open RAN DU server (running on COTS hardware). The vCSR simplifies deployment and operation, reduces the number of cables and points of failure, and frees up rack space that can be used for incremental revenue generating applications. The new solution is being implemented in a Tier-1 Communications Service Provider (CSP) and will be generally available in the second half of this year.

Every 4G and 5G cell site deployed requires a high-throughput, ultra-low latency cell-site router to connect the different components into the radio access network (RAN). Typically, this router is a physical hardware device that needs to be procured, deployed, configured, optimized, and managed. This leads to additional costs per site and increases time to market.

Mavenir's cloud-native vCSR, developed in collaboration with Intel, represents an innovative approach that leverages additional CPU cores in the Distributed Unit (DU) server based on Intel Xeon processors including the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost, which are optimized for virtualization of all layers of the RAN stack, and an Intel Ethernet 800 Series Adapter with timing synchronization.

The Mavenir vCSR is one of the first solutions available using hardware-assisted enhanced timing distribution on a virtual router to provide a solution that moves all the cell-site routing functionality into a containerized virtual function.

Mavenir vCSR provides the following benefits:

  • Lower total cost of ownership — the containerized virtual function allows for automated deployment and management flexibility with fewer elements to procure, deploy and power at the cell site. Additionally, using standard Cloud-Native Functions (CNF) interfaces, Mavenir vCSR's streaming telemetry capabilities allow mobile network operators (MNOs) to use open-source CNF visualization tools to debug and analyze issues and optimize their network.
  • New revenue opportunities — operators can leverage the freed-up rack space to deploy additional computing resources, integrated into their virtualization platform, that can be offered to 3rd parties to monetize new use cases such as edge computing applications, content delivery network (CDN) servers, cloud gaming, or augmented/virtual reality applications.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir

