Masergy releases 2020 UCaaS and CCaaS market trends report

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/31/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Masergy, the software-defined network and cloud platform for the digital enterprise, today announced results from its new market trends report for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). The survey found that security and network services are the top challenges for enterprises deploying or considering UCaaS and CCaaS technologies, and decision makers prefer bundled solutions that add security features, a software-defined network, and 24/7 performance monitoring.

Conducted in partnership with IDG Research, the study analyzed responses from IT decision makers at global enterprises that are evaluating, planning to implement or have implemented UCaaS or CCaaS. Findings revealed that data security and network performance are the top two areas that IT focuses on to ensure their UCaaS and CCaaS solutions are successfully delivering on business goals. Moreover, integrated solutions from a single provider take precedence, because respondents say they result in easier implementation and management with better visibility and fewer integration issues.

Key Findings
90+ Percent Prefer a Bundled SD-Network and Want 24/7 Monitoring

  • Most (93 percent) say it's highly important that their UCaaS/CCaaS solutions come bundled with network services in a single, seamless approach.
  • When considering network service to support UCaaS/CCaaS, 90 percent of respondents rate a fully managed service with 24/7 monitoring and a software-defined network (SDWAN) as highly important criteria.

70 Percent Say Security is a Challenge and 93% Want Security Features and Services Built-In

  • Seven in ten (70%) find data security challenging with respect to UCaaS and CCaaS deployments.
  • In fact, 93% find it highly important (46% "critical") that security features and services are bundled with their UCaaS/CCaaS solutions.

Flexibility Drives Investment and Buyers Prioritize Simplicity

  • Increased IT flexibility is the top driver (40%) of a UCaaS or CCaaS investment.
  • More than half of respondents (51%) prefer an integrated UCaaS/CCaaS solution – one that includes network services from a single provider.

"The maturity of UCaaS and CCaaS has today's decision makers less worried about technology features and more concerned about secure application performance across the network and the cloud," said Terry Traina, chief digital officer, Masergy. "No other UCaaS/CCaaS provider on the market is better positioned to address the breadth of IT needs with a single platform. Masergy's SD-WAN, security, and cloud applications unite to deliver global performance for critical communication applications."

Masergy's UCaaS and CCaaS solutions are powered by Cisco. Webex Calling, Meetings, Teams, and Contact Center technologies are embedded into Masergy's global, software-defined network. As a result, enterprises get all-in-one solutions that deliver near-perfect connectivity with <1 millisecond of jitter and 100 percent in-sequence packet delivery on the Masergy network. Plus, it's all managed with network performance monitoring and built-in security services.

Masergy Communications Inc.

