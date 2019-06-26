Dish Serves 'Fiber' to MDUs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH today introduced DISH Fiber, a new bulk solution for multifamily communities that provides all residents with immediate access to premium managed Wi-Fi and live streaming TV upon move in. DISH Fiber gives property owners the ability to deliver two important services to their residents, with flexible billing options and the ease of managing them as one utility through a single nationwide provider.

Managed Wi-Fi

DISH Fiber provides residents high-speed internet in unit and anywhere on the property, such as the pool, gym, community room or lobby, without needing to switch to a different network. This managed Wi-Fi solution allows residents to access and login to their secure, personal network across all devices to stream video, access social media and browse the internet.

Managed Wi-Fi also provides multifamily communities easy provisioning and management of smart-home and smart-property technology, such as smart locks and thermostats.

Live TV

With DISH Fiber, residents receive a live streaming TV service featuring top channels selected by the property that they can watch anywhere within their community on browser-enabled devices. This streaming content is powered by SMARTBOX®, DISH’s revolutionary headend video distribution platform for commercial applications, via a single, centralized satellite dish and is delivered over the property’s IP network. This configuration eliminates the need for individual satellite dishes and a separate coax network for video.

Residents have the option to upgrade to a full DISH experience with the company’s Hopper family of receivers, without a credit check, long-term commitment or a technician visit, as the equipment is easily self-installed. Customers can choose from any of DISH’s standard programming packages, starting at $25 per month, which includes access to pay-per-view and live and recorded programming on-the-go via the DISH Anywhere app.

DISH Fiber is available to property owners with no upfront cost and designed to work with any community’s existing or upgraded network infrastructure.

Dish Network

