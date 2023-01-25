Sign In Register
Lumen expands 400G offering across the U.S.

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

DENVER – Businesses need two things to grow their digital platforms – fiber and massive connectivity. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is delivering both. Lumen continues to invest in the strength of its network. First, with the expansion of its U.S. intercity dark fiber network. Now, with the build out of its 400 Gbps (400G) wavelength network. Wavelength services increase the value of Lumen's network and offer businesses the dedicated, secure connectivity they're demanding.

The Bottom Line

  • Lumen has deployed its U.S. intercity wavelength network across 70 markets. This gives customers unparalleled, diverse routing options in building a resilient core digital network.
  • Today, over 240 data centers are enabled for 400G Lumen Wavelength Services, and more than 800TB of capacity currently runs across the network.
  • Lumen is fulfilling customer orders of more than 50TB of 400G wavelengths.
  • The intercity expansion will continue throughout 2023 and beyond, extending this network and pushing it deeper into the metro edge.

Businesses also need a way to quickly control these networks. Lumen has that too. Lumen offers a unique self-service tool empowering businesses to quote, design and build their own wavelengths across Lumen's North American network. It's called Topology Viewer. This is how Lumen is bringing the customer digital experience to life.

Why it Matters

  • The network needs to be where customers' data and applications are going. Lumen is investing to help build scalable networks in data centers and the public cloud.
  • Lumen Wavelength Services help modernize the customers' core digital network, giving the required resiliency, scalability and ultra-low latency to help businesses grow.
  • Wavelengths are private, dedicated connections – making it more secure than other network solutions. Optical encryption can also protect data as it's moving.

What's Next

Lumen will look at customer demand to determine where its wavelength network will expand in 2023. Future enhancements to Topology Viewer are planned throughout the year to increase the digital experience and provide additional value to customers.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen

