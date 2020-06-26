LLA taps Ericsson for its mobile core upgrade

DENVER – Ericsson is partnering with Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or "LLA") in a major upgrade of its mobile core network and to accelerate its journey towards new technologies in the Caribbean and Latin America. The communications services provider has chosen Ericsson as its sole mobile core network vendor in a major network modernization drive.

The three-year deal will see Ericsson deploying state-of-the-art, virtualized and cloud-based mobile core network solutions to serve the regional Liberty Latin America market under a virtualized mobile core consolidation project. Deployment is expected to get underway in the second half of 2020 and will benefit LLA's operations across the region.

By the end of this three-year project, Liberty Latin America's mobile core networks will be fully virtualized, even more resilient, and prepared for future mobile technologies.

Ericsson

Liberty Latin America Ltd.