Liberty Latin America to Open Ops Center in Panama City

DENVER, COLO. -- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced plans to establish its new Operations Center in Panama City, Panama. This center will allow the Company to leverage its scale and expertise, and provide future growth opportunities to its employees.

The Operations Center is expected to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years and will be established under Panama’s Multi Headquarters (MHQ) platform, which provides significant financial, immigration, and labor incentives for corporations.

The center is expected to be launched in late 2019.

