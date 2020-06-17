Liberty Global teams with Pareteum to build pan-European voicemail platform

NEW YORK – Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company, announced today that it has been selected by Liberty Global, a multinational telecommunications company, to build a pan-European Voicemail platform.

Leveraging the Pareteum Experience Cloud Voicemail solution, Liberty Global's new platform will be available to its entire European customer base.

Liberty Global is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband, and communication companies, with headquarters in London, Amsterdam, and Denver. They have operations in several European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, and UPC.

The Pareteum Experience Cloud Voicemail solution is a multi-tenant, API-driven voicemail offering that supports over 100 features, settings, and options, enabling rich customer experiences.

The partnership provides Liberty Global with one pan-European, geo-redundant voicemail platform capable of serving millions of customers across Europe and supporting the continent's many languages and time zones. Additionally, the Pareteum Experience Cloud Voicemail solution has been integrated with IMS, enabling both fixed and mobile customers to use the same voicemail environment.

The solution is based on the Pareteum Experience Cloud architecture. This means that other Pareteum offerings, such as Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Missed Call Alert, can be easily deployed to further expand Liberty Global's new platform in the future.

