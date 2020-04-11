Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Kuwait's telco Zain sees Iraq and Sudan fortunes improve

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/4/2020
Comment (0)

Middle Eastern telco giant Zain saw its fortunes improve in Iraq and Sudan, as it expanded its 5G coverage in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and launched it in Bahrain.

But maybe most significantly, data now accounts for 41% of all the group's revenue, making up $1.61 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 9% from 2019.

To buttress its cloud offerings, Zain has established a Zain Data Park in Kuwait which aims at government and enterprise customers.

Towering up: Zain sold their passive infrastructure in February in Kuwait, leasing it back. (Source: Zain)
Towering up: Zain sold their passive infrastructure in February in Kuwait, leasing it back.
(Source: Zain)

Net income in Zain Iraq increased by 68% year-on-year for the first nine months of the year.

Meanwhile net revenue in Zain Sudan increased by 28% for the year so far, compared with the same period in 2019.

All told, the operator now has 48.9 million customers, as of the end of September.

Its 5G coverage in Saudi Arabia has produced download speeds in excess of 400 Mbit/s between May and August, some of the fastest real-world speeds so far documented in the world.

They cover 35 cities in Saudi Arabia, where they have partnered with Nokia for equipment.

Win some, lose some

Group income for the first nine months of the year is down by 14% compared with 2019, to $429 million.

Revenue over the same period, $3.9 billion, is down 2% year-on-year.

"The telecom sector is not immune to the current pandemic facing the global community," says Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, the group's chief executive since 2017.

Another drain on this week's earnings was a 14% devaluation in the start of March of Sudan's currency, the Sudanese pound.

But he thinks the group has had a "healthy turnaround" and says "the worst of the pandemic on our financials is behind us."

Operational expenses are down by $130 million since the start of the pandemic, after an efficiency drive, says Mr Al-Kharafi.

Zain was founded in 1983 in Kuwait. It is listed on the Boursa Kuwait, where the Kuwait Investment Authority, Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund, owns a 24.6% stake.

Kuwait remains Zain's flagship operation, where it has 2.6 million customers and where its earnings are strongest ($189 million in net income, and $770 million in revenue, for 2020's first nine months).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

It has 16 million customers in Sudan, and 15.7 million in Iraq. In Bahrain it has 10 million subscribers, 7 million in Saudi Arabia, and 3.5 million in Jordan.

In Lebanon, Zain had been managing Lebanon's provider Touch, but handed that back to Lebanon's government earlier this week.

Until 2007, the telco was known as MTC (for Mobile Telecommunications Company) in the countries where it operated in the Middle East and Africa.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
What you should know about Docsis 4.0
Securing the Connected Home: Steven Offerein interviewed at Broadband World Forum 2020
Unlocking new revenue streams with CPE containers
Identity Protection: Good password hygiene and breach detection
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline | Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE