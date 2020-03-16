ISPs backing 'Keep Americans Connected Pledge' rises to 185

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced today that 116 more broadband and telephone service providers have taken his Keep Americans Connected Pledge.

Chairman Pai launched the Keep Americans Connected Pledge on Friday with 69 broadband and telephone providers across the country agreeing to take specific steps to help Americans stay connected for the next 60 days. This afternoon's announcement means that 185 companies in total have now taken the Pledge.

New pledge-takers include Advanced Communications Technology, Agri-Valley Communications, Alaska Communications, Appalachian Wireless, ATMC, Ben Lomand Connect, BEVCOMM, Blackfoot Communications, Blanchard Telephone Company, Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative, Bloomingdale Communications, Blue Valley Tele-Communications, Bristol Bay Telephone Cooperative, Bruce Telephone Company, Bush-Tell, Cap Rock Telephone Cooperative, C Spire, Cellcom, Clear Lake Telephone Company, Cochrane Co-op Telephone, Coons Valley Farmers Telephone, Copper Valley Telecom, Cunningham Communications, Cunningham Telephone Company, D&P Communications, Dallas Network Services, DTC Communications, Dubois Telephone Exchange, EarthLink, , Emerald Broadband, Farmers Mutual Co-Op Phone Co, Ethoplex, Fatbeam, Garden Valley Technologies, GCI, Golden West Telecommunications, Granite State Communications, GRM Networks, Hancock Telephone Company, Hargray Communications, Hawaiian Telcom, Hiawatha Telephone Company, Highland Telephone Cooperative, Home Telecom, Hotwire Communications, Hughes, Industry Telephone Company, InterBel Telephone Company, Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative, KPU, Lennon Telephone Company, LTC Networks, Lincoln Telephone Company, Lynxx Networks, Madison Telephone Company, Marquette-Adams Telephone Cooperative, Matanuska Telephone Association, Merit Network, Midco, Mid-Hudson Cable, Midstate Communications, Midway Telephone Company, Mosaic Telecom, Mount Horeb Telephone Company, Nelson Cable, Nemont, NfinityLink Communications, North Central Telephone Cooperative, Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company, Northern Telephone Cooperative, Northwest Communications Cooperative, Northwest Missouri Cellular, Norvado, Nsight Teleservices, Ntec, Nushagak Cooperative, Ontonagon County Telephone Company, Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Peninsula Fiber Network, Peoples Telephone Cooperative, Pigeon Telephone Company, Pine Belt Communications, Polar Communications, Portative Technologies, Rainbow Communications, Red River Communications, Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, RT Communications, Sandhill Telephone Cooperative, SCC Networks, Segra/Lumos Networks, Silver Star Communications, Sirentel, Sjoberg's, Skyline Membership Cooperative, Solarus, STRATA Networks, SRT Communications, TCT, Thumb Cellular, Totelcom, TOWARDEX, Tri-County Communications Cooperative, TrioTel Communications, Twin Lakes, Viaero Wireless, Viasat, Wabash Communications CO-OP, Wander Internet, Wave Wireless, Wavelinc Communications, Webster-Calhoun Cooperative Telephone Association, West Carolina Rural Telephone Cooperative, West Kentucky and Tennessee Telephone Cooperative, West River Telecom, and WorldNet Telecommunications.

Additionally, the associations TIA—The Telecommunications Industry Association and the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation have also endorsed the Pledge.

The Keep Americans Connected Pledge reads as follows: Given the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on American society, [[Company Name]] pledges for the next 60 days to:

not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

For more information on the FCC's actions related to the coronavirus pandemic, including the full list of signatories, visit: https://www.fcc.gov/coronavirus.

