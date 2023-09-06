Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Is it the end of the road for India’s MTNL?

News Analysis

State-owned Indian service provider Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) may be shut down and its employees and assets moved to another government-owned telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), according to recent media reports.

Earlier, the government was planning to merge MTNL with the BSNL-BBNL combine – a merger of BSNL with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) – that was announced last year. Its large debt may have led the government to shut down MTNL and not merge it with BSNL, since a massive debt could diminish BSNL's chances of recovery.

MTNL had an 8.14% market share in the wireline segment but just 0.21% in the wireless segment at the end of March 2023, according to TRAI data. /p>

MNTL's demise was brought on by slow network upgrades, poor customer service and debt. (Source: Per Bengston/Alamy Stock Photo)
MNTL's demise was brought on by slow network upgrades, poor customer service and debt.
(Source: Per Bengston/Alamy Stock Photo)

The company has been reporting losses for several years now and has accumulated a massive debt of almost 235 billion Indian rupees (US$2.84 billion). MTNL first reported a loss in the financial year 2008-09 and has been reporting losses every year since, except in the 2013-14 financial year. MTNL is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will need to be delisted before it is shut down.

Bumpy ride

One of the key reasons for the debt is the high workforce costs carried by both the public sector undertaking (PSU) MTNL and BSNL. As of now, MTNL has 3,547 employees, but at one time it had a workforce of more than 20,000 for just two service areas. Almost 15,000 MTNL employees opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in 2019. The government is likely to offer a VRS again now to bring down the number of employees and move the remaining staff to BSNL.

Further, MTNL, like BSNL, is yet to launch 4G, leading to significant churn and losses. MTNL operates in cities, where the lack of 4G services is a bigger issue because high-value subscribers and early adopters of new technology are typically from urban and Tier 1 areas.

Limited reach is also one of the key reasons for the demise of MTNL. It offers both fixed line and wireless services in the National Capital Region (including Delhi and adjoining areas of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad), Mumbai, Thane and New Mumbai. It has not been able to attract customers in the enterprise segment as they typically tend to opt for providers with pan-India operations.

MTNL has also been unable to compete with private telcos in terms of customer experience. Years of being the only service provider meant that the organization was not geared to satisfactorily address subscribers' problems.

MTNL was formed in 1986 to provide telephone services in the Delhi and Mumbai circles (service areas), while BSNL was formed to provide services in the entire country except for the two metropolitan cities. Together they were supposed to complement each other. However, as private players Essar and Bharti Cellular Limited (now Airtel) launched operations in 1995, the state-owned telcos started losing market share. Further, delays in launching 3G and 4G services in economic hubs sealed MTNL's fate.

It had a near monopoly in the landline segment for several years, even as the private players continued to gain ground in the wireless segment.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE