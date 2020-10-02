InterDigital Pulls Out of MWC 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. -- InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company is withdrawing from Mobile World Congress given concerns over the continued coronavirus outbreak.

"InterDigital has a very proud history at Mobile World Congress: over the years we’ve taken advantage of the event to unveil numerous world’s firsts in communications technology, and this year we were excited to show some groundbreaking demos including a working 6G platform.

"However, nothing is more important to us than the health and welfare of our employees. We’ll be reaching out to our various stakeholders to discuss better means of bringing our new technologies to them and engaging in the important discussions that always take place in Barcelona," said William J. Merritt, President and CEO.

InterDigital