Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

India launches PLI scheme to boost local manufacturing

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 11/12/2020
Comment (0)

In a major push for the domestic telecom industry, the Indian government has finally cleared the INR121.95 billion (US$1.6 billion) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom gear manufacturers.

It will support the manufacturing of 4G, 5G, next-generation RAN, Internet of Things (IoT) access devices, enterprise equipment and wireless equipment.

This initiative's key objective is to boost network gear export, and push India's profile as a manufacturing destination.

Home's best: The Indian government is banking on the PLI scheme to boost domestic manufacturers at the expense of Chinese companies. (Source: Unsplash)
Home's best: The Indian government is banking on the PLI scheme to boost domestic manufacturers at the expense of Chinese companies.
(Source: Unsplash)

What will further help this cause is that this scheme is being launched just before the 5G spectrum auction early next year. The service providers will require equipment to set up 5G networks, and local manufacturing is sure to help their cause.

It will also help the Indian telcos to bring down their dependence on Chinese products.

Shadow banned

Chinese gear from Huawei and ZTE has been a crucial part of India's networks. However, the border conflict earlier this year pushed the administration to come up with several measures to reduce the dominance of Chinese companies in the country.

While the government has not officially banned the Chinese gear makers, it is believed to have asked the service providers to avoid using their equipment.

With China's vendors out of the picture, home-grown gear makers stand a good chance of increasing market share.

The PLI scheme is also in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative launched earlier this year to help the country recover from the economic downturn because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The government hopes that the PLI will help the country meet its domestic needs and boost exports.

Local gear manufacturing will also advance the development of the domestic components industry, and is likely to push the research and development of new products in the upcoming technology areas.

Five-year plan

The new policy will spread the $1.6 billion over the next five years. The proposed scheme by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) included incentives worth between 4% and 6% of sales over five years.

A company must invest more than INR6 billion ($80.3 million) in the country over four years, and export goods worth INR10 billion ($133 million) and INR30billion ($396 million) annually. It is not clear whether any changes were made in the proposals before the Union Cabinet cleared it.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Apart from PLI, the domestic telecom manufacturers have been demanding Preferential Market Access to get an advantage in the domestic market.

Over the past few years, the administration has tried to position India as a manufacturing hub. It launched an ambitious "Make in India" program in 2014 to transform the country into a design and manufacturing destination.

It offered incentives like a reduction in corporate tax to push the manufacturing sector. This sector's growth is crucial for job creation, as unemployment is one of the country's biggest crises today.

India hoped to benefit from several firms moving manufacturing out of China because of supply chain disruption because of COVID-19. The PLI scheme might enhance India's appeal compared with other countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Shaping tomorrow’s smart transportation
How 5G NR-U can transform what 5G can do for you
Video: Build a 5G Network Powered by a Cloud-first Telco Cloud
Blog: Why 5G is Driving a Cloud-First Approach to Telco Cloud
A platform-first approach for a secure and fully automated NFV infrastructure
Webinar: 5G Telco Clouds – Where we are and Where we are headed
Blog: Automation Fuels the Telco Cloud Transformation
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE