Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Iliad founder Niel tells Vodafone board to get its act together

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Xavier Niel, founder of Iliad Group – which holds a 2.5% stake in Vodafone – didn't waste any time in firing warning shots across the bows of the Vodafone board as it weighs up options to succeed CEO Nick Read.

According to Bloomberg and various UK media reports, Niel wants Vodafone directors to have a "clear roadmap" for Read's successor. No point in having a new CEO, he said, if that roadmap wasn't in place (although any internal ringleader for an agreed roadmap, sitting on the board, would surely seem a good candidate to be the new Vodafone CEO).

The Niel playbook for a Vodafone turnaround – and to bring some cheer to long-suffering shareholders – sounds a lot easier said than done. He wants to "streamline, sell infrastructure to reduce debt and benefit from high valuations, drive cash generation and improve margins, focus on investment and broadband in Germany."

Vodafone is under pressure to slash costs. (Source: l_martinez / Alamy Stock Photo)
Vodafone is under pressure to slash costs.
(Source: l_martinez / Alamy Stock Photo)

The French billionaire helpfully offered the Vodafone board assistance in drawing up proposals on how to achieve these goals.

The wording of Niel's wish list is nearly identical to the official statement in September from Atlas Investissement, an Iliad Group investment vehicle, when it acquired a 2.5% interest in Vodafone.

While Atlas Investissement enthused about Vodafone as an "attractive investment opportunity" because of the "quality of its assets portfolio" and the "solid underlying trends in the global telecommunications sector," it is clearly not a fan of Read.

"Atlas Investissement's view," it grimly warned, "is that there are opportunities to accelerate both the streamlining of Vodafone's footprint and the separation of its infrastructure assets, further reduce costs, improve profitability, accelerate broadband development in Germany and other geographies and enhance focus on innovation."

Cevian Capital, an activist investor based in Sweden, also agitated for some similar get-up-and-go from Read and his management team but seemed to have thrown in the towel a couple of months ago when it reportedly "slashed" its stake in the UK-headquartered group.

Is Niel the real deal?

Iliad Group, which has operations in France, Italy and Poland, has achieved admirable growth as a market challenger (a position which Vodafone invariably occupies in Europe).

It also runs a fairly tight ship. For the first nine months of 2022, Iliad posted a respectable EBITDAaL margin of 39.2%.

Vodafone, on the other hand, reported a much lower adjusted EBITDAaL margin of 31.6% for the six months to September 30, but – as a mitigating factor – it must grapple with more legacy equipment and IT systems than the younger, leaner Iliad.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Whether Iliad's financial performance is stellar enough to make the Vodafone board keen to take advice from Niel on "accelerated" cost-cutting and streamlining is open to debate, especially as it announced only last month another cost-cutting plan aimed at saving more than €1 billion ($1.04 billion) over the next three-and-a-half years through "streamlining and further simplifying the group."

Neither are costs entirely in Vodafone's control, which perhaps undermines Niel's notion of a "clear roadmap."

Moody's, in a recent research note, said European telcos were exposed to persistently high inflation because "intense competition" in Europe hampers their ability to pass rising costs onto customers through price increases.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
Four ways the telco industry will change in 2023 By Adolfo Hernandez, VP of Amazon Web Services’ global telecom business unit
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE