Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Global Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Huawei European Innovation Day looks at future of tech

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/6/2020
Comment (0)

WARSAW – During its annual European Innovation Day, Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, explored how new partnerships and collaboration can build a better future for the new technology industry and thus - a more inclusive society.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event was held online under the theme “Together, We Innovate for Future” and brought together an impressive mix of education and innovation stakeholders from across Poland and Central Eastern Europe, including representatives from universities, research institutes, KOL, and the start-up community.

Huawei Innovation Day incorporated several bespoke sessions: a two-day session on innovation ecosystem from the perspective of business, policy, public institutions, education and science titled “Talent Strategy for the Next Decade”, a startup session under the theme “Being an Innovative Startup”, and an “Empowering Women” session, which focused on equal opportunities, diversity and inclusion policy in the technology sector.

The two-day event highlighted, inter alia, new partnerships and how technological innovations can support young people to develop best talents, strengthen the position of start-ups and experienced entrepreneurs, and help us meet such challenges as, for example, the issue of gender inequality in organizations.

“We need to build an ecosystem to train talent that is based on open collaboration and sharing around the world. Talent and ideas both spring forth from meetings of the minds. The sparks generated during these exchanges of idea will benefit all of humanity, regardless of whose name is on them,” said Ms. Catherine Chen, Huawei Corporate Senior Vice President and Director of the Board in her opening speech.

The event also marked 20th anniversary of Huawei in Europe and its long-standing commitment to the digital development of the continent as part of our 'In Europe for Europe' strategy.

“For the past 20 years together with our European partners, we have been developing talents in the ICT industry, supporting education in the field of digital skills through initiatives such as Seeds for the Future, certification programs, ICT Academy and Smart Bus,” noted Marco Xu, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Communications, CEE & Nordic region, Huawei.

Michał Boni, Member of EU Parliament and the Former Minister of Digitalization of Poland shared his thoughts on Global and European Digital Challenges:

“Who can make the (talent) strategy? Who should be responsible for this strategy? Of course public authorities and public institutions should be involved and play the significant role. But on the other hand, business can play very important complementary role, creating the leadership and supporting the future leaders and talented people.”

Carlos Pons, the Founder and President of the European Digital Society, shared his insights about the good leadership, emphasizing the importance of the customer-centricity:

“It’s very important that the founder understands that they are doing something for someone, and that that someone needs to be a part of the process of creation of the solution.” He concluded his speech by saying: “The future of business will be ethical, inclusive and sustainable, or it won’t be.”

Concluding the event, Radoslaw Kedzia, VP CEE & Nordic Region at Huawei emphasized the importance of innovation and talent to the development of the society:

“The pandemic has accelerated digital and intelligent transformation and reminded us that we're in urgent need of innovation and cooperation to ensure the effect technology has on society and individuals is positive, balanced, and inclusive. Innovation requires talent, and is driven by talent.”

The next edition of the European Innovation Day will be held in Munich December 3rd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
What you should know about Docsis 4.0
Securing the Connected Home: Steven Offerein interviewed at Broadband World Forum 2020
Unlocking new revenue streams with CPE containers
Identity Protection: Good password hygiene and breach detection
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE