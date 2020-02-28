Sign In Register
Huawei Cloud & AI unit wins GSMA gong

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/28/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON – Recently, GSMA honors Huawei with the Global Mobile Awards 2020 (GLOMO) – Tech of the Future Award for its Atlas 900 AI cluster. This is the first time Huawei IT (now the Cloud & AI division) takes home the mobile industry's most prestigious award after years of efforts.

GSMA announces the GLOMO Award – Tech of the Future Award to recognize technology that is ahead of its time and reshapes the world. Atlas 900 stood out with its world-leading AI computing power, ultimate heat dissipation system, and best-in-class cluster network. The award marks industry recognition of Huawei Atlas 900 AI cluster as a product that scales new heights in AI innovation.

Comments from the judges, "This entry created a platform for progress across a wide array of applications in the mobile industry and beyond, leveraging the latest technology to deliver incredible speed and performance with a minimal carbon footprint."

Atlas 900 is the world's fastest AI training cluster. It is a powerhouse that combines thousands of Huawei Ascend 910 AI processors for 256 to 1024 petaFLOPS (PFLOPS) FP16, providing the computing power of 500,000 PCs. During the ResNet-50 model training benchmark test, Atlas 900 shattered the world record by completing training in 59.8 seconds. It is the only product in the industry capable of completing such training under a minute.

Atlas 900 has diverse applications for scientific research and business innovation, allowing researchers to train AI models with images and videos more quickly. Not only does this benefit scientific research in more efficient and accurate astronomical, petrochemical, and weather predictions, but it also provides business benefits, such as faster time-to-market for autonomous driving.

The Atlas 900 AI cluster has three high-speed interconnect modes: Huawei Cache Coherent System (HCCS), PCIe 4.0, and 100GE. Atlas 900 uses data center switches from the Huawei CloudEngine series to support a full-mesh parameter synchronization network for AI model training boasting over 100 TB (10^12)/second. This reduces the synchronization latency by 10% to 70% for a huge leap in training efficiency.

Ultimate computing power can result in system overheating. The Atlas 900 AI cluster has an industry-leading heat dissipation system to cope with this issue. Its hybrid liquid cooling solution supports a liquid cooling ratio exceeding 95% with cabinet-level enclosed adiabatic technology. Ideal power usage effectiveness (PUE) for a data center is 1.0. A single cabinet with Atlas 900 provides heat dissipation of up to 50 kW for a PUE of below 1.1. In addition, Atlas 900 is far more space efficient than an 8 kW air-cooled cabinet, reducing the equipment footprint by 79%. The innovative liquid cooling system greatly reduces customer TCO with high power, high density, and low PUE.

Analysts predict 150 million smart devices, 12.5 billion IoT communication modules, and 44 trillion machine vision devices by 2025. This demands even more AI processing capability of terminal devices and the cloud.

For carriers' internal networks, 5G massive MIMO optimization parameter combinations will increase by more than 20 times compared with that in the 4G era, and base stations will scale to 10 million and beyond. AI will help optimize the internal network efficiency of carriers.

The 5G era will also drive transformation across various industries. The combination of 5G and AI will expand to scenarios such as smart manufacturing, campus, port, and office. The Huawei Atlas AI computing platform will unlock the ultimate computing power for all AI scenarios, helping carriers capture the potential of 5G and embrace an intelligent future.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
