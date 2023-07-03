Hrvatski Telekom selects Nokia software to boost network monetization

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that its Converged Charging software solution has been selected by Hrvatski Telekom to help the Croatian operator modernize on-line charging and better harness network monetization opportunities that can unlock new revenue streams.

The deal expands Nokia's partnership with Hrvatski Telekom, which already uses a variety of other Nokia products, including its Voice Core and other software applications.

As a containerized, microservices-based solution, Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) will provide real-time rating and charging of voice, data, and SMS/MMS services used by Hrvatski Telekom prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

NCC uses a charging configurator that utilizes an intuitive business user interface to quickly create new pricing and market offers, reducing the time required to on-board new customers and tap new commercial opportunities.

Nokia's charging solutions support leading communication service providers and over 1 billion subscribers globally.

