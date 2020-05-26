Haystack TV adds interactive news ticker to Roku app

SAN FRANCISCO AND LOS GATOS, Calif. – Haystack TV, a leading ad-supported streaming service that connects viewers with hyper-relevant local, national and global TV news, launched today "Newsline," featuring the category's first-ever dynamic and interactive news ticker. Launched first on the Roku platform, the new feature offers Haystack TV app users a custom selection of breaking and relevant TV news coverage from Haystack's 300+ local broadcasters and national/international news providers.

Newsline has taken the popular on-screen crawl feature familiar on cable news networks and reinvented it via interactive overlays that bring added value to news viewing. Haystack customizes each user's newscast already, and with the added element of Newsline, viewers will have interactivity and quick and easy jumps for breaking news.

Newsline is the first flagship execution of an entirely new system of interactive overlays Haystack is pioneering for OTT streaming apps. Unlike a linear network feed, which is broadcast to a network's entire audience, Haystack customizes relevant content for each viewer and can be quickly adapted for situations where having local news is critical.

Newsline includes local weather conditions, forecasts and alerts; stock market data for your portfolio; local news headlines; as well as top stories; international, entertainment, business science and technology news; and forex currency data.

Haystack TV offers local news, weather and more from broadcast stations covering 90% of the major metropolitan areas in the United States including 100% of the top 30 DMAs Haystack also sources a wide range of news coverage from leading U.S. and global providers including ABC News, the AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, CNET, Euronews, Gamespot, Newsy and Yahoo Finance.

