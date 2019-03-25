& cplSiteName &

NTT DoCoMo Invests in Cloud Gaming Firm

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/25/2019
50%
50%

TOKYO -- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced that it made an investment in cloud gaming pioneer Hatch Entertainment Ltd, provider of the world's first made-for-5G game streaming service in Finland, on February 4. The investment was made through NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO. Also, DOCOMO has begun supporting Hatch's game streaming service in Japan, effective February 13.

Hatch currently streams rich, full-featured games over Wi-Fi or 4G networks in the Nordic countries plus the UK and Ireland. Hatch offers more than 100 games that are ready to play instantly, requiring no download, in-game paywall or costly specialized hardware. Users simply download Hatch's application from Google Play to their device to use the service for a flat monthly fee of JPY 550 (tax included).

Under the DOCOMO-Hatch partnership, customers in Japan will log into Hatch with their DOCOMO d ACCOUNT to play games and challenge other gamers on global leaderboards. Hatch games will also be available via the DOCOMO TV Terminal set-top box device that customers control with their smartphones.

Customers in Japan were invited to experience Hatch's gaming service at Evolution Championship Series: Japan 2019 (EVO Japan), a major eSports tournament held in Fukuoka from February 15 to 17.

Going forward, DOCOMO and Hatch will collaborate with a growing range of game companies to maximize gaming opportunities for customers, and they will leverage the extra-high-speed, large-capacity, low-latency and massive-device connectivity of 5G when DOCOMO launches its commercial 5G service in 2020.

NTT DoCoMo Inc. (NYSE: DCM)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Services Bring the Best 5G Into Reality
By Steven Wu, President of Consulting & Service Solution Sales Dept., Carrier BG, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics