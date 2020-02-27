Former Microsoft exec tapped to be Wind River's new CEO

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Wind River, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Dallas to the role of Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dallas succeeds Jim Douglas, who has decided to step down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Douglas will continue to advise Wind River and TPG Capital during a transition period.

As a leading software provider for the intelligent edge, Wind River is delivering the highest levels of security, safety, performance, and reliability in industries that include aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, automotive, and telecommunications.

Dallas brings more than 25 years of experience driving digital innovation and growth at technology companies. He most recently served as the Microsoft Corporate Vice President for Cloud and AI Business Development. Dallas has demonstrated a strong track record of growing businesses, delivering advanced intelligent cloud and edge product innovation, and enabling customer digital transformation. Prior to joining Microsoft in 1996, he held roles at NVIDIA Corporation and National Semiconductor (now Texas Instruments Inc.) in the U.S., Europe, and Israel.

Wind River was acquired by TPG Capital in 2018 in a transaction that established the company as a standalone entity. The company has since taken meaningful steps to strengthen and reinforce its market-leading position, including growing its customer base, enhancing and expanding its portfolio, and investing in strategic growth initiatives.

