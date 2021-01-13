Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

For Zoom, $1.5B second IPO looms

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 1/13/2021
Comment (0)

Zoom announced a new $1.5 billion secondary share sale, taking advantage of a share price now ten times its value in the platform's 2019 IPO.

Zoom's share prices have dropped, though, by 41% since a mid-October peak at $568.34, as investors worry how the platform will adapt to expanding free users and a vaccine.

Eric Yuan's company is planning a secondary listing of about 5.15 million shares at a share price of $340, saying it could use some of the proceeds for "acquisitions or strategic investments."

The offering, which represents a 4.7% discount on the company's last closing price, is expected to close around the end of this week.

The sale is run by JP Morgan Chase, which has a 30-day option to buy up to 735,924 extra shares at the offering price, too.

The total market for Zoom "could exceed $47 billion by 2024, and that the market opportunity for Zoom Phone specifically could exceed $23 billion by 2024," the company said in an online prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company's full-year revenue was $622 million in 2020, with a net income of $25.3 million.

But the San Jose-based company also admitted it faces challenges.

The increased use of its services in the pandemic, while it has made Zoom a household name, has also increased its operating costs as the platform expands its own data centers and makes more use of third-party cloud hosting.

And "a significant portion" of the Zoom boom during coronavirus comes from free accounts and school usage (from which it has removed the 40-minute time limit), which don't generate the company any revenue.

All this "recent increase in usage of our platform has adversely impacted, and may continue to adversely impact, our gross margin," Zoom says in the prospectus.

IPO boom

With central banks keeping rates at historic low levels, it has been a boom season for public listings.

Companies also racing to offer shares to investors now include online greeting cards company Moonpig, which has launched a £1 billion IPO. Its sales figures during the pandemic have soared, as have those of Deliveroo, also eyeing a listing.

San Francisco-based online consumer lender Affirm, led by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, has raised $1.2 billion in its public listing this week, constituting an early, and encouraging, early test of investors' continued appetite this year for tech listings.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

E-commerce site Poshmark and mobile gaming company Playtika are also planning first listings in the coming days.

It extends a hot run of tech IPOs that began halfway through 2020.

More IPOs doubled in value during their opening days last year than any year since 1999.

AirBnB's December listing, which doubled from an IPO price of $68 to a first-day close of $144.71, brought in $3.5 billion.

A bit earlier, in September, Snowflake became the largest software IPO of all time, raising just a feather less at $3.4 billion.

Zoom after me

Zoom expects its own growth to moderate after its period of stratospheric growth.

But there is some chance that remote working and meetings will remain part of our lives even after coronavirus.

Eyeing this market are the London-based online events platform Hopin, valued at $2.1 billion in its Series B round in November.

And companies like Teamflow, which is trying to engineer virtual workspaces with some of the more fun and serendipitous bits of office life.

So, as happened previously with Uber, the race will also be on to find the "next Zoom."

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE