Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsOptical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Symposium
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

FCC vote positions ATSC 3.0 as a new broadband pipe

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/20/2020
Comment (0)

ATSC 3.0, the next-gen broadcast TV signaling standard, is set up to do a lot of things – provide a conduit for 4K TV and immersive audio, deliver interactive TV, on-demand services and targeted advertising and, yes, even establish a platform for new multichannel pay-TV services.

A vote set by the FCC for next month could help pave the way for yet another item to be added to that list: "Broadcast Internet."

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr announced Monday that the Commission will vote next month on a plan that promotes the build-out of Broadcast Internet services that can be delivered on ATSC 3.0, an emerging standard that US broadcasters are poised to start deploying across several markets this year under the "NextGen TV" consumer brand.

Touting ATSC 3.0's one-to-many architecture, Carr holds that broadcasters will be able to use the standard paired with existing spectrum to beam out 25 Mbit/s data streams on a broad basis. And he envisions Broadcast Internet services playing a role that extends well beyond traditional home broadband.

"Broadcast Internet could play a pivotal role in autonomous vehicles, IoT, smart ag, and telemedicine, among other applications," Carr said in a statement about the planned vote. He also envisions ATSC 3.0 playing a part in 5G by augmenting coverage or adding capacity by shifting data off cellular networks.

"And for many Americans, this means that they could soon have another option for high-speed downloads – from movies to applications – delivered over the same spectrum that they've long used for over-the-air television," Carr said in keynote remarks given at an online session this week hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Technology Association. "ATSC 3.0 is the technology that will allow broadcasters to play an even greater role in this converged market for connectivity."

Removing regulatory overhangs
But to build out and enable next-gen Broadcast Internet services, the FCC "should remove the overhang of legacy media regulations," Carr added. "The FCC will be voting on a measure that does just that."

That June vote will focus on a Declaratory Ruling and Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that would "remove the overhang on legacy media regulations," said Carr, who touted ATSC 3.0 as a "new broadband pipe" in remarks at last year's NAB Show.

More specifically, the Declaratory Ruling aims to ensure that Broadcast Internet services aren't weighed down by older rules. Basically, it seeks to clarify that the FCC's broadcast TV station ownership rules do not apply to leasing arrangements between broadcasters and third parties for the provision of Broadcast Internet services. Meanwhile, the NPRM would seek comment on whether to clarify or modify existing rules to further promote the deployment of Broadcast Internet services.

In practice, Carr added, the decision would pave the way for a broadcaster or another entity to strike lease agreements with multiple broadcasters in a single geographic market to provide Broadcast Internet services without triggering the FCC's attribution or ownership rules for television stations.

"This decision would help ensure that broadcasters and other innovators have the flexibility to generate the scale and geographic footprint – both locally and nationally – that may be necessary to support certain Broadcast Internet services without being subject to regulations unrelated to the provision of such services," he said.

Getting the urge to converge
Carr noted that it's been more than 20 years since the FCC last addressed these issues in the context of today's ATSC 1.0-based platform. He also noted that broadcasters, investors and tech companies will want certainty that a new array of ATSC 3.0-powered services won't be tied down by "dated rules designed to regulate television stations."

Carr said the timing is right for adjusted broadcast TV rules linked to ATSC 3.0 amid a convergence of networks spanning cable, telecom and fixed wireless/5G networks, as well as new constellations of low earth orbit satellites.

"We are entering this new era of converged competition," he said. "I think it makes sense to clear the way and let broadcasters enter that space either on their own, should they choose that, or voluntarily if they decide to lease this to other providers."

While the notion of Broadcast Internet services delivered on the ATSC 3.0 standard would open up new opportunities for broadcasters, it doesn't mean they will leave traditional broadcast TV in the dust. According to Multichannel News, the FCC ruling would not eliminate or propose to eliminate requirements that broadcasters deliver a TV signal on their primary channel.

Carr's remarks ahead of the June FCC vote enter the picture as US broadcasters prepare to deploy NextGen TV services in dozens of markets, though those rollout plans for 2020 have been trimmed back a bit or delayed due to the pandemic.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Solution Brief: Open Multi-vendor uCPE Solution Powers Smart City Initiative
White Box Selection Guide: Join the SD-WAN Transformation at the Enterprise Edge
Service Provider Blueprint: Implementing Practical, Cost-Effective uCPE
Performance Results: Enabling Virtualized uCPE, MEC Services
Video: The Inside Story of Advantech White-box uCPE Solutions
Designing a Secure Telework Program
How Service Providers Can Optimize Managed SD-WAN and SD-Branch Delivery and Management
Fortinet Cybersecurity Solutions for Managed Security Service Providers
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 17, 2020 Accelerate time to revenue -- IBM and RedHat Gaining Service Provider Momentum Together
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE