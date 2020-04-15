FCC to be 'vigilant' in ensuring Frontier stays connected to vital services during restructuring

WASHINGTON, DC – Kris Monteith, Chief of the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau, today issued the following statement regarding the announcement by Frontier Communications Corporation of its filing of petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York:

"Staying connected to reliable telephone and Internet services is essential in today's America—perhaps never more so than during this unprecedented time as we confront the coronavirus pandemic. As such, I am pleased that Frontier has made clear that consumers will remain connected despite Frontier's filing of a bankruptcy reorganization plan. As the company undertakes this process, we expect it to comply with all Commission regulatory obligations. We will be vigilant in ensuring both that Frontier's customers stay connected to vital 911, voice, and broadband services and that Frontier continues to put the federal funds it receives through the Connect America Fund and other universal service programs to work for the American people."

FCC