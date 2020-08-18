Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Facebook faces heat over hate speech in India

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 8/18/2020
Comment (0)

Facebook is in the midst of a political storm following a Wall Street Journal report claiming that the social media giant decided not to apply hate speech rules against inflammatory messages posted by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The report specifically names Ankhi Das, Facebook's public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, for not taking down posts that were flagged as hate speech by the team. It claims Das was not in favor of removing the posts to protect Facebook's business interests in the country.

Further, the report says that Facebook announced it had taken down pages tied to the opposition Congress party last year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. But it didn't disclose that it had also removed pages linked to BJP at Das' behest. The opposition party alleges that Facebook interfered in the elections and is calling for an investigation in the matter. Meanwhile, Das has now filed a police report for receiving death threats.

(Source: Kon Karampelas on Unsplash)

The incident has sparked a debate on freedom of speech and social media companies' role in controlling hate on their platforms.

India is the largest market for Facebook, in terms of number of users. Its messaging service WhatsApp is also popular in the country with more than 400 million users. Facebook was also recently in the news for investing $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms for a 9.9% stake.

A familiar problem
Facebook, like other social media platforms, has emerged as a key digital tool to influence voters. While the social media giant claims to have acted against more than 20 million instances of hate speech between January and March, clearly this is not enough.

This is not the first time that Facebook has found itself on the wrong footing in India. The company's biggest controversy in the country was around its Free Basics program, which sought to provide free access to some sites for people who couldn't afford 4G. This was banned by the Indian administration in 2016 and was seen as violating net neutrality principles.

About two years back, Facebook was again in the news for sharing 600,000 Indian citizens' personal information with political consultant firm Cambridge Analytica, helping them influence the election results.

Earlier this year, several Facebook employees in the US protested against the company for not taking action against President Donald Trump's inflammatory posts. Much like Das, Facebook's Vice President of global public policy, Joel Kaplan was accused of protecting conservative pages in the US.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
Appledore Report: Beyond OSS
eBook: NaaS Demystified
Whitepaper: The Role of Service Assurance in Successfully Operationalizing SD-WAN
Heavy Reading: Network Slicing and 5G Future Shock
Solution Snapshot Video: Blue Planet 5G Automation
Powering Digital Transformation in Data Centers
BT and Dell Technologies Partner to Offer New Managed Services to Enterprise Customers
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE