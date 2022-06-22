FAA approves Viasat's Ka-band in-flight connectivity system for Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, and Dassault Aircraft Services (DAS), today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the installation and use of Viasat's Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) business aviation system on Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft, marking the first time this equipment has been certified for these specific airframes. Viasat's connectivity solution is available at Dassault Owned Service Centers globally.

With Viasat's Ka-band service, Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X operators can benefit from similar connectivity in-flight as they do on the ground, typically with speeds greater than 20 Mbps. In fact, some operators with Viasat Ka-band IFC have reported speeds greater than 80 Mbps. That level of connectivity, made possible by Viasat's satellite network capacity, will allow all connected passengers to enjoy in-flight applications such as video conferencing, streaming video, corporate VPN access, and more during all phases of flight, including taxi, takeoff and landing.

Today, Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510, the innovative hardware kit that enables high-speed, broadband in-flight connectivity, communicates with Viasat's Ka-band satellite network, which covers over 90 percent of the business aviation routes, and will be forward compatible with the Company's next generation ViaSat-3 constellation.

Complementing the terminals and the robust satellite network, Viasat recently introduced Viasat Select service packages, connectivity plans that are tailored to match a business aircraft's specific operational profile. The new service plans include global and regional unlimited plans for as low as $9,995 per month that feature uncapped data coupled with Viasat's popular "No Speed Limit" Ka-band IFC. Additionally, among other options, there are entry-level service plans newly available, including a $2,795 per month regional plan that delivers Ka-band connectivity at a significant value.

Read the full press release here.

Viasat