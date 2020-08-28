Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: WTF? says Which? over UK mobile ops' 'rip-off' practices

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/28/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson and Qualcomm test carrier aggregation tech; Deutsche Telekom and friends cut the ribbon on 5G lab.

  • UK mobile operators are still ripping off customers who come out of contract by effectively charging them for a handset they have already bought. That's the conclusion of Which?, the influential consumer rights organization, after carrying out an investigation into what, if anything, has happened since regulator Ofcom raised the issue last year. Though Ofcom's pressure secured voluntary commitments from most of the big operators who offer bundled deals to reduce prices of out-of-contract customers, the providers have taken very different approaches to how such commitments are applied, with Vodafone and EE only cutting their monthly charge three months after customers have gone out of contract. Three, meanwhile, is providing no discount whatsoever. According to Which? calculations, this means that a Three customer with a Samsung S20 5G phone would end up paying £37 (US$49) a month – or £444 ($590) a year – more than the provider's equivalent airtime or SIM-only deal for their bundle. And that's just naughty.

  • Sweden's Ericsson says it has successfully conducted interoperability tests with Qualcomm for 5G standalone (SA) carrier aggregation across both FDD/TDD and TDD/TDD bands, with testing carried out in Sweden and its labs in Beijing. In both tests, 5G infrastructure equipment from Ericsson was paired with a 5G smartphone form factor test device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. 5G carrier aggregation technology allows operators to use multiple sub-6GHz spectrum channels simultaneously to transfer data between basestations and a 5G mobile device.

  • The 5G Co:Creation Lab, a joint effort between Deutsche Telekom, the University of Cologne and TH Köln, is officially open. The lab will be open both to the 100,000 students at Cologne's universities and to entrepreneurs throughout the region. Areas of research will include "systems for virtual soccer-goal-shooting contests in which players can face off against favorite soccer stars." Important stuff, then…

  • Danish operator Fibia recorded a full-year loss of 49 million Danish kroner ($7.8 million) after investing around DKK1 billion ($160 million) in its fiber infrastructure during the course of the year. Fibia's fiber now reaches 70,000 households. Commenting on the results, CEO Casper Holst-Christensen said: "For us, it is more important to build a long-term sustainable infrastructure than to generate profits here and now."

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    Eurobites returns on Tuesday, September 1, after taking a Bank Holiday break.

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    OMDIA Report: Using AI in the RAN: How AI Addresses the Challenges in the RAN
    Extend 5G Automated Assurance from the Cloud to the Radio Access Network
    White Paper: Uhana by VMware – AI-Powered Analytics for 4G and 5G Networks
    IDC White Paper: Making the Most of 5G Investment Through Analytical Insight and Automation
    Industry 4.0: Minimizing Downtime Risk With Resilient Edge Computing
    Powering Digital Transformation in Data Centers
    Digital Remote Monitoring and Dispatch Services' Impact on Edge Computing and Data Centers
    Three Types of Edge Computing Environments and Their Impact on Physical Infrastructure Selection
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
    September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
    September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
    September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
    September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
    September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
    September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
    NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
    DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
    AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
    Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE