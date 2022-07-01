"
Services

Eurobites: Vodafone, EE delay reintroduction of EU roaming charges

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/7/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Openreach counts the petabytes; Kenyans get T-kash in pocket; The Posh find a fiber upgrade.

  • The post-Brexit right to roam-like-at-home for UK mobile phone users traveling within the EU has been given a temporary stay of execution, with both Vodafone and BT-owned EE postponing the reintroduction of roaming fees – to the end of January in Vodafone's case and until March for EE users. As the BBC reports, both operators were originally slated to reintroduce roaming charges at the beginning of the year. Of the UK's major mobile network operators, only O2 has so far not announced the return of roaming fees. Late last year the European Parliament and EU member states agreed to extend the existing intra-EU roaming system until at least 2032. "Roam like at home" was introduced by the European Commission in 2017. (See Roam Like at Home: The Impact After One Year.)

  • A new broadband report from Openreach reveals that 62,000 petabytes of data were consumed across the UK in 2021, up from 50,000PB in 2020 and a paltry 22,000PB in 2019. Pandemic lockdowns were partly to blame for the increase, of course, though English Premier League soccer on the Amazon Prime streaming service during the Christmas period also helped push up the numbers – on December 28, when four live Premier League soccer matches were screened on Prime, 214PB of data were burned through.

  • In Kenya, Telkom has introduced the T-kash app, which will enable its customers to – among other things – send money to any mobile wallet within the Telkom network, an M-Pesa wallet, an Airtel Money wallet, a bank account or to buy airtime and data bundles for their own Telkom line or another Telkom customer. According to Telkom, the rollout of T-kash forms part of its long-term network expansion strategy, which was announced in August 2020.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has found a home for its Ethernet 1000 Flex service at the ground of Peterborough United, a club in the second tier of English soccer. Flex, says CityFibre, enables the club – known to its fans as "The Posh" – to meet occasional surges in demand for capacity sparked by matchdays and the like.

  • UK-based World Mobile, which describes itself as a "global mobile network built on blockchain," has hired Steve James as its new chief marketing officer. James was previously with Vodafone. World Mobile's focus is on bringing smartphone-based digital services to the world's "unconnected," with Africa being a significant stamping ground for the company. The basic idea is that people with an Internet-connected computer help create a mobile network in places where traditional network operators fear to tread – and earn cryptocurrency in the process.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

