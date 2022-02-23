Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Vodafone aims squarely at device 'circularity'

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 2/23/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia offers more managed services; WHO gig for T-Systems; EU helps Ukraine against Russian cyberattacks.

  • Vodafone has announced a "circular economy" initiative to ensure more handsets are reused or recycled, at the center of which is an agreement with Recommerce, a specialist in phone refurbishment. Starting in Vodafone's European markets this spring, customers will be offered a range of new or revamped services, including insurance for new phone purchases, faster repairs, as well as a new digital platform making it easier to trade in their existing phones for a newer model. According to a 2019 European Economic and Social Committee study, keeping a handset for an extra year can reduce its lifetime carbon dioxide emissions impact by up to 29%.

  • Nokia has introduced two new managed services offerings which it says will help telcos deliver a better customer experience and realize faster returns on their 5G investments by making better use of intelligence gathered from their network data. The first, Operations Transformation, is described as a multi-year service intended to help telcos enhance their operations through "cloudification" and automation. The second, Operations Intelligence, uses AI-driven analytics to allow telcos to pinpoint problems on their 5G networks and address them accordingly.

  • The World Health Organization has chosen Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems unit to help it develop a digital gateway that will enable QR codes on electronic vaccination certificates to be checked across national borders whilst complying with the strict data privacy laws of the European Union. In the spirit of transparency, the ongoing work on the software is being made public on the developer platform Github.

  • As the political situation in Ukraine becomes increasingly ominous, the European Union has put together a cyber rapid response team to help defend Ukraine from cyber attacks. As the BBC reports, the team comprises cyber experts from Lithuania, Croatia, Poland, Estonia, Romania and the Netherlands.

  • Sources have told Reuters that Telecom Italia (TIM) is expected to reach a decision on KKR's proposed takeover by the middle of March. In November KKR announced it wanted to buy up troubled TIM in its entirety and take it private, at a cost of €10.8 billion (US$12.2 billion). (See Telecom Italia faces $12.2B privatization bid from KKR.)

  • Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, has proposed a range of measures that it says will make it harder for scammers to use UK operators' networks. According to the watchdog, almost 45 million were targeted by scam calls and texts last summer, the cyberpests taking advantage of the public's increasing use of online platforms to carry out their day-to-day lives during pandemic lockdowns. Under Ofcom's new proposals, for example, all telephone networks involved in the transmission of a call will be expected to block numbers that are clearly "spoofed," or imitated.

  • Ireland's Data Protection Commission is expected to consult fellow European Union regulators in April on its ongoing investigation into Facebook's EU-to-US data transfers of personal data, which are mainly carried out for advertising-related reasons. As Reuters reports, the worst-case scenario for Facebook would be an outright ban on such data flows, and the social media company has warned that such a decision would be "devastating" for its business.

  • Dutch police subdued a gunman in an Apple store in central Amsterdam yesterday (Tuesday) after he held several people hostage there for several hours, Sky News reports. One local broadcaster suggested the stand-off was the result of an attempted armed robbery, with witnesses reporting hearing shots fired inside the store.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
    February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
    February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
    March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
    March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
    March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
    March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
    March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    The Money Is in the Verticals – How Analytics Unlocks 5G Value By Atul Purohit, Head of Technology (Europe Customer CTO), Cloud & Network Services, Nokia
    What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
    MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
    XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
    MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE