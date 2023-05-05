Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: VMO2 points finger at rivals over handset charges

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia lands 5G deal in Jordan; TIM hopes for better Netco bids; Telefonica yacht is all at sea.

  • UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 is making a fresh bid to cast itself as a consumer champion, accusing its mobile rivals of a "smartphone swindle." The "swindle" in question relates to how, in VMO2's eyes, rivals EE, Three and Vodafone keep their customers on traditional phone contracts that bundle airtime with the notional cost of the handset, even when the initial contract has expired. This practice, says VMO2, could be costing UK consumers £1.4 million (US$1.7 million) a day, and particularly affects those on lower incomes and the elderly. VMO2 is calling on its rivals to introduce "split contracts" (which bill separately for airtime and the handset), automatically "roll down" customers onto an airtime-only plan when their minimum term has expired and inform customers once they've paid off the cost of their handset.

    (Source: Maureen McLean/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Maureen McLean/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Less controversially, VMO2 has introduced a new Flex scheme for small businesses, which allows business customers to adjust their Voom fiber broadband package once every 30 days, according to their usage needs.

  • Nokia has landed a 5G RAN deal with Orange Jordan, which will see the Finnish vendor supplying equipment from its AirScale range and its NetAct network management system. Orange Jordan aims to provide 5G services to half of the population within four years, followed by 5% year-over-year growth thereafter.

  • After reviewing rival bids for its fixed network infrastructure from a CDP/Macquarie/Real Assets (Europe) consortium and investment firm KKR, Telecom Italia (TIM) has decided they are "not yet adequate" and, in the light of the bidders hinting at the possibility of an improved bid, have offered a new deadline of June 9 for an improved bid. (See Telecom Italia is how other telcos fear they may one day look.)

  • The boss of chipmaker Broadcom is visiting Brussels today (Friday) in an attempt to sweet-talk the EU's antitrust stormtroopers into seeing its proposed takeover of server virtualization specialist VMware in a more positive light. As Reuters reports, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan will present his case to a star chamber that includes the EU's deputy director general for mergers, Guillaume Loriot, among others. Last month the EU formally told Broadcom that the proposed $61 billion deal may restrict competition in the market for certain components which can interoperate with VMware's software. (See Eurobites: European Commission casts doubt on Broadcom-VMware deal.)

  • BT has agreed a deal with Five9, a contact-center software company, to resell Five9's Intelligent CX Platform as part of the products and services it offers to the contact-center market. BT customers will be able to choose from a range of Five9 options, including digital engagement channels, analytics, workflow automation and optimization.

  • Telco CEOs are always banging on about choppy waters and headwinds so it seems somehow appropriate that Telefonica Black, an ocean-going yacht bearing the Spanish operator's logo that once took part in the Volvo Round the World race and is now used to offer exciting sailing experiences to the general public and for corporate "team bonding" days, came a-cropper yesterday (Thursday) in less-than-friendly British weather. As the Island Echo reports, the yacht suffered a broken mast and a rope wrapped around its propellor while being buffeted in the sea just off the Isle of Wight, which, as regular readers may be aware, is the unlikely spiritual home of Eurobites. The yacht had to be towed to safety by the brave volunteer crew of the Bembridge lifeboat.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
    May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
    May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
    May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
    May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
    May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
    May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
    Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE