Eurobites: VMO2 points finger at rivals over handset charges

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia lands 5G deal in Jordan; TIM hopes for better Netco bids; Telefonica yacht is all at sea.

UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 is making a fresh bid to cast itself as a consumer champion, accusing its mobile rivals of a "smartphone swindle." The "swindle" in question relates to how, in VMO2's eyes, rivals EE, Three and Vodafone keep their customers on traditional phone contracts that bundle airtime with the notional cost of the handset, even when the initial contract has expired. This practice, says VMO2, could be costing UK consumers £1.4 million (US$1.7 million) a day, and particularly affects those on lower incomes and the elderly. VMO2 is calling on its rivals to introduce "split contracts" (which bill separately for airtime and the handset), automatically "roll down" customers onto an airtime-only plan when their minimum term has expired and inform customers once they've paid off the cost of their handset. (Source: Maureen McLean/Alamy Stock Photo)

Less controversially, VMO2 has introduced a new Flex scheme for small businesses, which allows business customers to adjust their Voom fiber broadband package once every 30 days, according to their usage needs.

Nokia has landed a 5G RAN deal with Orange Jordan, which will see the Finnish vendor supplying equipment from its AirScale range and its NetAct network management system. Orange Jordan aims to provide 5G services to half of the population within four years, followed by 5% year-over-year growth thereafter.

After reviewing rival bids for its fixed network infrastructure from a CDP/Macquarie/Real Assets (Europe) consortium and investment firm KKR, Telecom Italia (TIM) has decided they are "not yet adequate" and, in the light of the bidders hinting at the possibility of an improved bid, have offered a new deadline of June 9 for an improved bid. (See Telecom Italia is how other telcos fear they may one day look.)

The boss of chipmaker Broadcom is visiting Brussels today (Friday) in an attempt to sweet-talk the EU's antitrust stormtroopers into seeing its proposed takeover of server virtualization specialist VMware in a more positive light. As Reuters reports, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan will present his case to a star chamber that includes the EU's deputy director general for mergers, Guillaume Loriot, among others. Last month the EU formally told Broadcom that the proposed $61 billion deal may restrict competition in the market for certain components which can interoperate with VMware's software. (See Eurobites: European Commission casts doubt on Broadcom-VMware deal.)

BT has agreed a deal with Five9, a contact-center software company, to resell Five9's Intelligent CX Platform as part of the products and services it offers to the contact-center market. BT customers will be able to choose from a range of Five9 options, including digital engagement channels, analytics, workflow automation and optimization.