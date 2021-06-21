Sign In Register
Eurobites: Virgin Media O2 sees upside in upload for UK businesses

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/21/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Incari touts new "European operating system"; Orange branding guys totally smash it; Proximus downsizes in Brussels.

  • Virgin Media O2, the newly merged UK operator, is hoping to win over more small businesses to its Voom broadband packages by significantly increasing the upload speeds for those taking the service. In some cases the upload speeds will more than double – Voom Fibre 1 customers, for example, will see their less-than-blazin' 7 Mbit/s rise to a more respectable 20 Mbit/s. The move is being presented as crutch to small businesses wanting to "bounce back from the [COVID-19] pandemic," not that the pandemic is done with us yet, of course.

  • German software provider Incari says it is working on "the first European operating system," the plan being to create an alternative to iOS, Android and Windows. According to an Incari press release, "European values such as data protection, data security, and property rights are not always given sufficient consideration" in the existing operating systems. "Operating systems developed outside the European legal area have little to no interest in European laws. Laws on data protection, privacy, or companies' IP are often implemented with a considerable delay or only in retrospect," says the release. Incari adds that its system has been developed for "the latest 3D methods," and is more intuitive and powerful than the incumbents. The CEO of Incari, Osman Dumbuya, has already been granted an audience with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has instigated a "Scale-Up Europe" initiative addressing issues of tech sovereignty.

  • "We turn data in ta-da!" The branding guys at France's Orange Business Services feel they have struck gold with their new slogan, which, to the moins vite among you, "inverts the syllables of the word 'data' to express its benefits" and will be at the heart of a new TV advertising campaign. The ad, which features some excellent whistling, can be seen here.

  • Belgium's Proximus is refurbishing its Brussels headquarters before putting it up for sale, confirming it will be a "partial tenant" of the new-look building, only taking up half of the space it did before. The operator says it will transform the office building into a campus-like site that is "better suited to collaboration and hybrid working." But it's a big project, which won't be completed until the end of 2025 at the earliest.

  • Rohde & Schwarz, the German test and measurement specialist, says it will use the forthcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to demonstrate with Viavi Solutions a 5G New Radio enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) case study in 5G SA mode which, it claims, will exceed a data throughput of 7.5 Gbit/s for the first time.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

