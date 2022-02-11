Eurobites: VEON retreats from Russia

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Virgin Media O2's third-quarter ups and downs; GSMA embraces the circle of device life; Ooredoo hooks up with Google Cloud's API platform.

Netherlands-based VEON has announced it has launched a competitive tender process for its Russian businesses, which until now have been the cornerstone of its global operations. In a statement, VEON said that its management team was "currently exploring options in an effort to ensure that an optimal outcome is achieved for all relevant stakeholders, including VEON, its Russian operations, its shareholders, its creditors, its customers and its employees working both in and outside of Russia." Just last month, VEON CEO Kaan Terzioğlu sent a letter to shareholders in which it was made clear that the company's focus would now be firmly on the growth-potential markets of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. (Source: Timon Schneider/Alamy Stock Photo)

UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 saw third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) climb 8.6% year-on-year, to £991.2 million (US$1.14 billion), though this figure was boosted by a "one-off release of £30 million following the resolution of a legal matter," said the company in its earnings release. Adjusted revenue, however, was down 0.6%, to £2.58 billion ($2.96 billion), as increases in mobile revenues were offset by declines in Virgin's consumer fixed segment. Guidance for full-year 2022 was confirmed.

As the climate-change gabfest that is COP27 fast approaches, the GSMA has published what it says is it "long-term vision" for how the mobile industry can increase the "circularity" of its supply and production chains for mobile devices. In its Strategy Paper for Circular Economy: Mobile Devices, the trade body makes the case for devices that have as long a lifetime as is possible, are made with 100% recyclable and recycled content using 100% renewable energy – in short, a world where no device ends up as waste. Amen to all that.

Middle Eastern operator Ooredoo has signed an agreement with Google Cloud to use its Apigee API (application programming interface) gateway. The Apigee platform will, in theory, enable operating companies in all Ooredoo markets to easily integrate digital partners and global applications with their internal systems.