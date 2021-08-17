Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: UK's silver streamers log on in lockdown

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/17/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia and Safaricom combine to connect schools in Kenya; Elisa Estonia launches hybrid Android TV service; TymeBank heads for the Philippines.

  • The restrictions on travel and, you know, actually doing stuff brought about by COVID-19 have led to a surge in so-called "silver streamers" in the UK, according to a Deloitte report. The report says that the proportion of UK consumers aged between 65 and 75 that have access to a video streaming service such as Netflix or Amazon Prime has leaped from 36% in 2020 to 57% this year. And these more mature couch potatoes have also been investing more in devices on which they can indulge their streaming habit – in the 12 months to July 2021, 19.2 million such devices were bought in the UK, an 8% rise on the previous year.

  • Nokia has teamed up with Safaricom and a number of other organizations to connect around 90 schools to the Internet in Kenya as part of a government program to get a broadband connection to all the country's schools by 2030. The schools benefiting from this phase of the program will use Nokia's FastMile 4G fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband offering to provide reliable connectivity over Safaricom's 4G network. School closures in Kenya in 2020 meant that children had to stay at home for up to nine months, leaving them reliant on remote learning.

  • Elisa Estonia has launched a hybrid Android TV service powered by a combination of technologies from NAGRA, Technicolor, Tech4home and 3SS. The service, which features Google Play Movies and TV, Amazon Prime Video, Viaplay and YouTube among a total of more than 150 channels, is available via DVB-C (cable), DVB-T (terrestrial), IPTV and on all OTT platforms.

  • TymeBank, a South African digital banking operation, is exporting its business model to the Philippines, via its sister company GoTyme. The approval of the license application, which is the first part of a three-step process, comes after TymeBank secured international investment in February this year. TymeBank had notched up 3.5 million customers in South Africa at the end of July this year.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has begun work on its £62 million (US$85.4 million) rollout in the north-eastern English city of Sunderland. Construction will be carried out by MAP Group on CityFibre's behalf, and it is envisaged that the project will be completed by 2025.

  • Another UK altnet, Neos Networks, says it has completed its partly government-funded public sector fiber project in Perth, Scotland, two months ahead of schedule. Three council data centers and 31 public buildings – including schools, leisure centers and sheltered housing – were hooked up over the 19.5km network.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
    August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
    August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
    August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
    September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
    FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
    Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
    Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
    STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
    The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE