Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: UK's NHS goes its own way on COVID-19 app

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/28/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: trouble brews over French COVID-19 app; Virgin Media suffers major outage; CityFibre breaks ground in Bury.

  • Europe's disarray over its approach to the development of coronavirus contact-tracing apps continues with the news that Britain's National Health Service (NHS) has decided to reject the "decentralized" approach being championed by Apple and Google in favor of a "centralized matching" technique which relies on automatic Bluetooth alerts being sent to those who may have been at risk of infection. As the BBC reports, the NHS says that with the help of the National Cyber Security Centre it has discovered a way of making the centralized approach work on Apple's iPhones, which had until now proved a problem. The NHS also believes that a centralized approach, where the contact-tracing matches take place on a central server, will give it more insight into the spread of the virus than the tech giants' approach, which relies on a user's own handset to carry out the contact-matching process. (See Eurobites: Row grows over COVID-19 contact-tracing apps.)

  • In similar territory, Reuters reports ructions in France, where the ruling party is angry with its own government for withdrawing a vote on the introduction of a "StopCovid" coronavirus tracking app there. Over the weekend, says the report, the proposed agenda for a debate focused on the app that was promised for this week was broadened out to cover the government's whole strategy on ending the COVID-19 lockdown, denying some lawmakers to voice their data-privacy concerns about the whole StopCovid project. (See France unveils project team for StopCovid app.)

  • UK cable operator Virgin Media suffered a major outage on Monday, with more than 30,000 reports being sent to Downdetector, a website that monitors broadband failures, in less than half an hour. According to Metro, Virgin claimed that the problem had been fixed by the early hours of Tuesday morning, but thousands of customers said they were still unable to get online, with both fixed line and mobile access affected. Data from research firm ThousandEyes shows that UK outages have increased by 62% in a week during its two most recent measurement windows.

  • CityFibre, the UK full-fiber infrastructure provider, has begun work on its network in the eastern English town of Bury St. Edmunds. The £8 million (US$10 million) project is being delivered on the ground by specialist contractor Lite Access, observing "social distancing" protocols during the continuing coronavirus pandemic, which is hitting the UK hard.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Solution Overview: Deploy Applications from Core to Edge and Multicloud
    Video: Get Application Agility and Data Center Automation with ACI Anywhere
    Webinar: Wi-Fi 6 + 5G – The Perfect Combination for Your Business
    451 Report: Delivering the Cloud Experience on Hyperconverged Infrastructure
    Infographic: Top Three Threats and How to Outsmart Them
    White Paper: The First Fundamental Pillar of Service Edge Transformation: Applications and Services
    eBook: SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
    White Paper: Automate Your Certification Process to Onboard in Hours, not Days
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
    April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
    April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
    May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
    May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
    May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE