Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: TIM/KKR deal off – for now

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/8/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telenor merges international units; union rejects BT pay award; the return of the voice call.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has walked away – for now – from the takeover bid proffered by KKR, refusing to grant the US-based investment fund access to its books to carry out due diligence. In a statement, TIM said: "Given that KKR did not confirm its Expression of Interest, including the price therein previously indicated, the Board unanimously decided that it would not be appropriate at this time to grant KKR access to due diligence," adding that should "KKR submit a deliverable, complete and attractive offer (including, amongst other things, a price per TIM ordinary / saving share), TIM Board of Directors would be open to reconsidering its decision in the interest of all shareholders." KKR came up with its €10.8 billion (US$10.9 billion) offer back in November, but TIM dragged its feet on the matter, waiting almost four months before even starting serious discussions with its suitor. Meanwhile, in the midst of the KKR kerfuffle, Pietro Labriola has been confirmed as the new CEO of TIM. (See TIM and KKR lock horns over due diligence.)

    (Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Norway-based Telenor has decided to merge its two international units, Telenor Digital AS (TD) and Telenor Global Services AS (TGS), into a single entity. Currently, TGS supplies core telco services such as international voice, messaging, and data roaming for Telenor, while TD is a pure software company. The new company, seemingly as yet unnamed, will have an estimated revenue of approximately 2 billion Norwegian kronor ($228 million), employ around 190 people and have its headquarters in Fornebu, Finland.

  • UK incumbent operator BT has awarded what it says is its highest pay raise to "frontline" workers in more than 20 years – but the deal has already been rejected by the company's principal labor union, the Communication Workers Union (CWU). The operator proposes giving all BT, Openreach, Plusnet and EE frontline workers a £1,500 ($1,954) pay increase which, it says, represents an increase of almost 8% for some employees. However, as the Guardian reports, the CWU, which had been pushing for a 10% raise, remained unimpressed and prepared the ground for industrial action.

  • Rwanda is to open what is claimed to be the first Centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Africa. As IT News Africa reports, artificial intelligence and data privacy are among the themes to be explored at the facility.

  • Three UK has published a report into Mobile Britain which finds, among other nuggets, that sales of handsets have quadrupled in 2021 and 5G data on Three's network is now double that of 3G. Weirdly, perhaps, the "old-fashioned" phone call, with, you know, actual talking, seems to be making a comeback, with the number of voice call minutes notched up increasing throughout 2020 and 2021. However, three in five people still prefer texting to calling, so let's not get carried away.

  • Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, has hired Dan Lloyd as its group director for spectrum. Lloyd has more than 20 years' experience in the wireless and technology sectors, most recently as group executive at TPG Telecom in Australia. Ofcom's Spectrum Group is charged with ensuring that the UK's wireless spectrum is used efficiently and effectively.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
    April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
    April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
    April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
    April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
    April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
    April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
    When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
    China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
    How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
    du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE