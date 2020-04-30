Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: There may be (more) COVID-19 trouble ahead...

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/30/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom teams up with WatchGuard for enterprise security; Sparkle PoPs up in Casablanca; why the lockdown suits Spotify.

  • As the results season gets into full, er, swing, the message emanating from European operators is becoming a familiar one: COVID-19 came too late to make much of an impression on their first quarter, but they fear that subsequent quarters may be an altogether different story. That's the case at Belgium's Proximus, where domestic underlying Q1 revenue decreased by 1% year on year, while the equivalent EBITDA figure remained stable at €428 million (US$465.5 million). Guillame Boutin, Proximus CEO, admitted in a statement: "The financial impact on our business has remained limited so far, with the effects only materializing during the second half of March … It's clear we are not fully immune to the ongoing COVID crisis, and we expect the impact to become more apparent over the next quarter. The economic recovery remains uncertain and especially Roaming and ICT projects are exposed to further negative effects."

  • Across the border, in the Netherlands, KPN saw adjusted first-quarter revenues decline 2.4% year on year, with growth in its wholesale and business services being offset by lower revenues from its KPN Consulting division and continued pressure on fixed voice and mobile services. Adjusted EBITDA after leases increased 2.1%, with the effect of lower revenues being more than offset by opex savings. Here's CEO Joost Farwerck: "From a business perspective, COVID-19 has had a limited impact on our operational KPIs and financial results in the first quarter … Looking ahead, it is clear that risks to our outlook have increased due to the COVID-19 situation. The Dutch economy is expected to move towards a recession. However, it is as of yet premature to estimate the duration of this situation through the remainder of 2020, as well as how it will impact our customers and KPN for 2020."

  • Further south, Swisscom reports first-quarter group revenue down 4.3% year on year, mainly attributable to trouble on its highly competitive home turf: In Italy, its Fastweb subsidiary is going great guns, revenue-wise, up 5.6%. And as for the coronavirus effect? CEO Urs Schaeppi says: "COVID-19 is creating many uncertainties and will continue to shape our financial year." However, Swisscom's financial outlook remains unchanged.

  • Deutsche Telekom has teamed up with network security firm WatchGuard Technologies to launch Business Network Protect (BNP) Complete, a mouthful it describes as an "enterprise-grade security solution" for small and midsized businesses.

  • Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia, has opened a new point of presence in Casablanca, Morocco, located at the Orange Maroc open data center. Of all the data centers in all the world…

  • UKCloud, the multicloud specialist focused on the needs of British public sector organizations, has deepened its embrace with virtualization outfit VMware, achieving VMware Cloud Verified status and launching various VMware-based tools which could help the public sector get fully on board with remote working.

  • For Spotify, the Sweden-based streaming music company, the coronavirus pandemic has had its bright side, playing its part in bringing a 31% year-on-year jump in monthly active users (MAUs) and a 22% growth in Q1 revenue, to €1.84 billion ($2 billion) as housebound music fans hit the play button. However, revenues from the ad-supported version of its service fell short of Spotify's own forecast, as previously booked advertising was pulled in the face of COVID-19 carnage.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Solution Overview: Deploy Applications from Core to Edge and Multicloud
    Video: Get Application Agility and Data Center Automation with ACI Anywhere
    Webinar: Wi-Fi 6 + 5G – The Perfect Combination for Your Business
    451 Report: Delivering the Cloud Experience on Hyperconverged Infrastructure
    Infographic: Top Three Threats and How to Outsmart Them
    White Paper: The First Fundamental Pillar of Service Edge Transformation: Applications and Services
    eBook: SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
    White Paper: Automate Your Certification Process to Onboard in Hours, not Days
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
    May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
    May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
    May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE