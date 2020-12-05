Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Telekom Austria helps shoppers keep their distance

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/12/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KCOM owner looks to break up the business; Ekinops secures first customer for OTN switch; ADVA braces for quantum attacks.

  • A1 Austria, the domestic subsidiary of A1 Telekom Austria Group, has combined with analytics firm Pygmalios to develop an "intelligent access control system" intended to help with social distancing in stores reopening as coronavirus restrictions, at least in some locations, are eased. A "digital traffic light" system in the store's entrance area is controlled by optical sensors placed at key points within the stores, making for, in theory at least, a safer shopping experience. Retailers also have the option of extending the system and using it to analyze visitor paths within the store and shoppers' length of stay.

  • The Australian owner of KCOM, a UK altnet focused mainly on the city of Hull in the north of England, is planning to break up the company, retaining the key Hull part and carving out the other units into separate businesses for possible sale, according to a report in the Financial Times (paywall applies). MEIF6, a subsidiary of Australian private equity firm Macquarie, acquired KCOM last year for £627 million (US$774 million). KCOM provides voice and broadband services to approximately 140,000 households and businesses via its fiber-to-the-premises network in the Hull and wider East Yorkshire region.

  • France's Ekinops has secured the first customer for its OTN switch, though all it's saying at this stage is that said customer is a "major provider of telecommunication and digital solutions in EMEA." The Ekinops Transport Switch (ETS) is being used to upgrade an existing optical transport network from 10G to 100G using a two-phase approach: Existing 10G services are optimized and simplified before the network is ultimately migrated to 100G.

  • OK, here's one for the eggheads: Germany's ADVA says it is playing a key role in a research initiative by developing technology that will protect virtual private networks (VPNs) from cyber attacks initiated by super-powerful quantum computers that are set to arrive on the scene in the next ten to 15 years. The initiative is using ADVA FSP 150 edge devices in combination with ConnectGuard Ethernet encryption technology.

  • UK cable operator Virgin Media is trumpeting its progress in Northern Ireland, where more than 150,000 homes and business have now been connected to its "ultrafast" network as part of Virgin's Project Lightning. Connectees, as Light Reading is now calling them, are enjoying speeds of up to 516 Mbit/s. Next on Virgin's to-do list in the province is the building of a full-fiber network to connect sites across the city of Belfast. (See O2 and Virgin Media to merge in £31.4B deal and Eurobites: Virgin's Project Lightning Strikes Northern Ireland .)

  • The annual general meeting of Swedish operator Tele2 on Monday re-elected Andrew Barron, Anders Björkman, Georgi Ganev, Cynthia Gordon, Eva Lindqvist, Lars-Åke Norling and Carla Smits-Nusteling as directors of the board, and re-elected Carla Smits-Nusteling as chairman of the board. The AGM also resolved on a dividend of SEK5.50 per share to be paid in two equal installments.

  • Light Reading salutes TalkTalk, which is allowing the Hamilton Davies Trust to use some of the UK fixed-line provider's temporarily vacated office space for the production of scrubs and plastic visors for frontline National Health Service staff and local care homes as the coronavirus continues to do its worst. To date, 35,000 plastic visors have rolled off the production line, and now the volunteers are getting busy on the scrubs.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Report: 5G + AI: Ingredients for Next Gen Wireless Innovation
    Case Study: 5G V2X Sidelink Advanced Safety Use Cases
    The Future of Coherent Optical Networking
    IHS Markit 2020 Optical Equipment Vendor Leadership Survey
    Chalk Talk – WaveLogic 5 Extreme Network Efficiency
    Building More Scalable and Programmable Networks with WaveLogic 5 Extreme
    Research Paper: Connectivity for successful SD-WAN
    White Paper: Enterprise Insights to Become the Edge Authority
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
    May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
    May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
    June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE