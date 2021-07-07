Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Telefónica hooks up with TikTok

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/7/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK government blathers on about red tape and innovation; Sky issues broadband guarantee; Henkel digitalizes with Deutsche Telekom.

  • Telefónica has signed an agreement with TikTok, the social media platform focused mainly on larky short-form videos, that will allow users of the platform to enjoy it through different Telefónica channels in both Europe and Latin America. As part of this plan, the two companies announced the integration of something called the Living App TikTok Extra into Telefónica's Movistar+ TV platform in Spain. Movistar customers in more than a million homes that have the right UHD decoder will be able to embrace the large-screen TikTok madness.

  • The UK government has hatched a plan to, in its words, "make Britain a global leader in innovation-focused digital regulation." As one would expect from a government policy paper, the verbiage is largely impenetrable, but it seems to boil down to reducing "red tape" on businesses – always a popular rallying cry with the UK's Conservative government. Here's a sample: "The vision is to drive prosperity through pro-innovation regulation of digital technologies while minimising serious harms to the country's economy, security and society." Interested parties have until September 28 to respond to the proposals.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, is offering a "speed guarantee" on its latest 500Mbit/s broadband product: If a customer's download speed falls below 400 Mbit/s he or she can claim a month's subscription back. Sky Broadband Ultrafast Plus is available for £45 (US$62) per month on an 18-month contract. But shouldn't the refund be automatic, rather than the customer having to go to the trouble of claiming it? Just a thought.

  • Deutsche Telekom and device rental firm Everphone have teamed up to "digitize" the workforce of German chemicals firm Henkel. Thanks to the project, nearly 6,000 deskless Henkel employees covered by collective labor agreements have taken possession of new iPads, all equipped with an eSIM from Deutsche Telekom, to help them work in a more collaborative way. The idea is that they use the tablets to resolve personnel matters, manage payroll and partake of additional training. They can even take the tablets on vacation with them, though that does sound a bit of a downer.

  • Back at Deutsche Telekom HQ, changes are afoot in the compliance department. Dr. Marie von der Groeben has been appointed the operator's chief compliance officer, replacing Manuela Mackert, who is leaving the company after 25 years to "pursue new professional challenges."

  • Harrogate, one of the poshest towns in the UK county of Yorkshire, is the latest location to be connected to TalkTalk's fiber offering, which runs on a combination of the Openreach and CityFibre networks. Denizens of the former spa town signing up to TalkTalk's Fibre 500 package will be able to enjoy average top download speeds of 506 Mbit/s.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
    July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
    July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
    July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
    July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Cellwize
    Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By ZTE
    Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
    Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
    Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
    Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE