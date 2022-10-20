Eurobites: Tele2 powers on in face of rising energy costs

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BICS touts CPaaS offering; GoFibre goes to north Northumberland; Ofcom clamps down on adult content.

In the face of all-pervasive inflationary trends, Sweden's Tele2 managed to grow third-quarter underlying EBITDAal (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases) by 2% year-on-year, to 2.6 billion Swedish kroner (US$232 million), on total revenue that rose 6% to SEK7.1 billion ($634 million). Its performance was helped by the introduction of a business transformation program, which mitigated some of the higher energy costs all operators are now having to cope with. Bright spots during the quarter included its operations in the Baltics its domestic B2B business. (See Tele2 sticks to "realistic" mid-term guidance and Tele2 stays on track despite headwinds.) (Source: Aleksey Zotov/Alamy Stock Photo)

BICS, the international services arm of Belgium's Proximus, has launched its take on a communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), with the claim that it will give enterprises a "customizable toolbox" that they can use to integrate communications services such as voice, SMS and WhatsApp messages into their workflows, via APIs. A recent report from Technavio predicts that the CPaaS market will grow by more than 17% over the next four years.

UK altnet GoFibre has landed a £7.3 million ($8.2 million) government contract to upgrade broadband services for more than 3,750 premises in the wild and windswept region that is north Northumberland. The project forms part of the UK government's Project Gigabit scheme. (See Project Gigabit, or how to waste £5B of UK taxpayers' money.)