Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Tele2 powers on in face of rising energy costs

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/20/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BICS touts CPaaS offering; GoFibre goes to north Northumberland; Ofcom clamps down on adult content.

  • In the face of all-pervasive inflationary trends, Sweden's Tele2 managed to grow third-quarter underlying EBITDAal (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases) by 2% year-on-year, to 2.6 billion Swedish kroner (US$232 million), on total revenue that rose 6% to SEK7.1 billion ($634 million). Its performance was helped by the introduction of a business transformation program, which mitigated some of the higher energy costs all operators are now having to cope with. Bright spots during the quarter included its operations in the Baltics its domestic B2B business. (See Tele2 sticks to "realistic" mid-term guidance and Tele2 stays on track despite headwinds.)

    (Source: Aleksey Zotov/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Aleksey Zotov/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • BICS, the international services arm of Belgium's Proximus, has launched its take on a communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), with the claim that it will give enterprises a "customizable toolbox" that they can use to integrate communications services such as voice, SMS and WhatsApp messages into their workflows, via APIs. A recent report from Technavio predicts that the CPaaS market will grow by more than 17% over the next four years.

  • UK altnet GoFibre has landed a £7.3 million ($8.2 million) government contract to upgrade broadband services for more than 3,750 premises in the wild and windswept region that is north Northumberland. The project forms part of the UK government's Project Gigabit scheme. (See Project Gigabit, or how to waste £5B of UK taxpayers' money.)

  • UK communications regulator Ofcom says that smaller UK-based "adult" websites need to put more robust measures in place to stop under-18s accessing pornography. A 12-year-old "self-declaring" that he or she is 18 shouldn't be enough. It has produced a report into the whole unsavory area as it prepares itself for new duties conferred on it by the government's forthcoming Online Safety Bill.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
    October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
    October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
    October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
    October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
    October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
    November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
    November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
    November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
    November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
    November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
    November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
    November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
    November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
    November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
    November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
    November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
    Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
    All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
    800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
    Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE