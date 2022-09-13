Eurobites: TalkTalk creates new wholesale units

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT and Amos share a Digital Vision; Google facing adtech lawsuits in UK and Netherlands; Orange Business Services rebrands.

TalkTalk, the UK-based fixed-line operator, is creating two new wholesale divisions, one for the B2B segment and the other focusing on the consumer market. The Business Wholesale Services division will be led by Tom O'Hagan, founder and CEO of Virtual1, which TalkTalk acquired in April 2022. The Consumer Wholesale Services division will be led by Nick Gunga, currently managing director of wholesale. TalkTalk is also announcing its intention to put out to tender its B2B Ethernet supply, a move, it says, driven by the rapidly rising demand for higher bandwidth services in the UK. (Source: M4OS Photos/Alamy Stock Photo)

BT and Atos have joined forces to launch Digital Vision, an AI-based system that enables computers to glean meaningful information from digital images, videos and other visual feeds and take automated actions or make recommendations based on the information. The system, aimed at the enterprise market, blends BT's connectivity chops with the Atos Computer Vision platform and is born out of BT's innovation-seeking Division X unit.

A law firm has filed two suits against Google – one in the UK and one in the Netherlands – on behalf of publishers. Geradin Partners is claiming up to €25 billion (US$25.4 billion) on behalf of its clients, with both suits relating to the search giants' adtech practices, Reuters reports.

Orange Business Services is bringing a number of recent acquisitions fully into the Orange fold. Basefarm, Login Consultants and The Unbelievable Machine Company will all now come under the Orange Business Services brand umbrella.

The European Commission has launched Robospot, which it describes as a meeting point for the online robotics community. The platform will, however, be focused on the non-technical aspects of robotics, such as ethics. Registration to Robospot is free and open to anyone.

Nokia has appointed Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as its new chief people officer. She is an experienced HR exec with a resume that includes stints at VMware and Yahoo. According to LinkedIn, her handle is "Amy H-R," which makes sense.

Sweden's Telia has issued a €600 million ($609.7 million) hybrid bond. The bond has a maturity of 60.25 years with the first reset date after 5.25 years.

Qatar-based Ooredoo is exiting Myanmar, and has sold its business there to Singapore's Nine Communications for $576 million.