Eurobites: Sweden's Sinch buys Pathwire for $1.9B

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone turns to Ericsson in Oman; Orange's teleport passes muster; Nokia helps with 5G monetization.

Sinch, the Swedish cloud communication services provider that makes it easier for companies to talk to their customers through a range of channels including Rich SMS and WhatsApp, has agreed to buy Pathwire, a cloud-based email delivery platform based in Texas. As Reuters reports, the deal is worth around $1.9 billion, and is Sinch's third major acquisition this year, having already shelled out $1.3 billion for MessageMedia and $1.14 billion for Inteliquent. Pathwire claims more than 100,000 customers, Microsoft and Lyft among them.

Ericsson has landed the contract to deploy, operate and maintain a new 4G and 5G core and radio access greenfield network for Vodafone in Oman. In addition, a five-year managed services agreement has been signed, which, says Ericsson, will result in an "AI-powered data-driven network." Vodafone in Oman was established through a partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone International. It obtained a license to become the third mobile operator in the Sultanate earlier this year.

And in other Ericsson news, the vendor has signed a $2 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, renewing an undrawn $2 billion credit facility signed in 2013. Eighteen banks are participating.

Orange has joined the select band of global operators who have received full approval of their satellite-based telecommunications sites from the World Teleport Association (WTA). The Orange teleport is in Bercenay-en-Othe, France, and is only the second in the country to achieve the WTA's level 4 rating. Orange offers satellite services to its customers covering over 2,500 connected sites in over 100 countries from its Bercenay-en-Othe site and several others outside France.

Nokia is touting new "charging configurator" software which it says enables communications service providers to more easily create new pricing and market offers, without the need for coding. It is being pitched as a way of effectively monetizing new 5G services. The new bit of software slots into Nokia's existing Converged Charging product.

María Rotondo Urcola has joined Telefónica's board of directors as an independent board member. Urcola spent 27 years at Banco Santander, mainly as an investment analyst specializing in the Telecommunications, Media and Technology (TMT) sector before moving into lecturing at various business schools. She replaces Sabina Fluxà Thienemann, who is leaving the position at her own request.