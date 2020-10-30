Eurobites: Proximus turns a corner in Q3, ups full-year guidance

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTN adds 12 million subscribers in Q3; signs of recovery at Millicom; no pause-button for Spotify.

Belgium's Proximus is feeling confident enough to upwardly revise its full-year 2020 guidance despite the uncertainties thrown up by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Group EBITDA in the third quarter was 0.2% down on the same period last year, to €1.074 billion (US$1.254 billion), but domestic EBITDA actually rose 1.9%, to €438 million ($511 million). The operator saw a 4.1% increase in its "convergent" revenue, with mobile/fixed/TV bundles clearly finding favor. Guillaume Boutin, Proximus' CEO, used his results statement to update stakeholders on the company's latest pandemic-related measures, including this week's re-closure of its brick-and-mortar stores in light of the virus's resurgence. Proximus has also removed all download limits on its residential fixed Internet products and continued the distribution of free Wi-Fi access codes to pupils and students who do not have Internet at home.

South Africa-based MTN Group saw service revenue in the third quarter climb 11.4% year-on-year, to more than 43 billion South African rand ($2.64 billion), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 13.9%. Reflecting the increased demand for remote working during the pandemic, data revenue grew by 31.9%. During the quarter, MTN added 12 million subscribers, taking its total to 273 million across 21 markets.

Headquartered in Luxembourg but serving emerging markets in Latin America and Africa, Millicom presents a mixed picture in its Q3 results, expressing some confidence going forward while acknowledging that its financial performance remains below pre-COVID levels, especially in postpaid mobile and B2B. Q3 revenue fell 6.5% year-on-year, to $1.026 billion, though sequentially it was up from $970 million. Operating profit slumped 45.2% year-on-year, to $97 million.